CCW awarded midlife refurbishment contract for 13 Long Beach Transit CNG buses

Complete Coach Works (CCW) has been awarded the contract for the midlife refurbishment of 13 Long Beach Transit (LBT) 2015 New Flyer Xcelsior Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) 60-foot buses. The project is part of LBT’s state of good repair program, which is designed to maintain the safety, efficiency and reliability of its fleet. The contract award is built on a partnership between the two organizations. CCW previously performed a mid-life rehabilitation for 72 GILLIG buses under a contract awarded in 2019.

The bus rehabilitation contract includes both cosmetic and mechanical upgrades. The buses will be fitted with Cummins L9N CNG Near Zero engines, replacing the older Cummins ISL-G engines. The low-emission, fuel-efficient engines are part of LBT’s continued effort to provide a cleaner and more environmentally friendly transportation system for the city of Long Beach, Calif., and its surrounding areas. Additionally, each bus will include new aluminum wheels, updated exterior lighting and mirrors, a refurbished driver’s seat, reupholstered passenger seats and articulation joint service. Further enhancements include the recertification of each bus’s Amerex fire suppression system. The buses will receive an interior and exterior paint job, complete with new decals, providing a refreshed look.

“As these vehicles reach their mid-life points, the cosmetic, mechanical, and electrical restoration work will return them to like-new condition,” said James Carson, regional sales manager, CCW. “CCW provides high-quality refurbishing services and we take pride in seeing our work reflected in the Long Beach Transit fleet. This has been a joint effort to bring more value to the city. The refurbishment of these buses will allow Long Beach Transit to continue on its path toward providing a cleaner and more sustainable and reliable transportation system for its community.”