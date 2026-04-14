CCW completes refurbishment project for Fresno Area Express, awarded Roberts Hawaii contract

Complete Coach Works (CCW) announced two recent projects that extend the operational life of existing bus fleets, with a project wrapping up for a California public transit agency and just beginning for a Hawaii-based private transportation operator.

CCW refurbishes 11 compress natural gas (CNG) buses for Fresno Area Express (FAX)

CCW has completed the refurbishment of 11 40-foot CNG transit buses for FAX. This project was awarded under the Washington State Contract, enabling FAX to streamline its procurement processes, something that has utilized before with CCW projects.

CCW says this approach highlights bus refurbishment focused on strengthening fleet performance and extending vehicle life.

Major components of the completed scope of work included:

New commercial-grade flooring throughout the bus, reupholstered passenger seating and a new driver’s seat

Conversion of all interior and exterior lighting to LED, including headlights, marker lights and engine compartment lighting

Full exterior body repairs, undercarriage corrosion treatment and complete exterior repainting with FAX paint and graphics

Complete front and rear suspension rebuild, steering system overhauls and full brake system rebuild

Rebuilt HVAC systems, refurbished radiators and charge air coolers

Rebuilt wheelchair ramp, added new ADA restraint equipment and updated signage

Full engine and transmission service

Installation of APC, CAD/AVL and new radio

New camera and destination sign system

“Our team put a tremendous amount of effort into this project, and we’re proud of the result,” said CCW Regional Sales Manager James Carson. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with Fresno Area Express on future fleet initiatives.”

CCW inks two-bus contract with Roberts Hawaii

CCW has been awarded a contract by Roberts Hawaii to refurbish two 2007 35-foot Gillig Low Floor diesel buses.

CCW says this award showcases the continued relationship between CCW and Roberts Hawaii, built over decades of collaboration supporting fleet needs across the islands. CCW notes that it has worked closely with Roberts Hawaii on multiple fleet initiatives, providing what it calls tailored solutions to meet the company’s operational demands.

Under the awarded contract, CCW notes it will complete its standard pre-sale preparation scope of work to ensure each vehicle meets performance, safety and operational requirements prior to delivery.

Major scope highlights include:

Full interior and exterior repaint

Replacement of critical service components including fluids, filters, belts and batteries

HVAC, electrical and accessibility systems tested and verified for full functionality

Mechanical inspection and system checks across engine, transmission, braking and steering components

“We’re proud to continue our long-standing partnership with Roberts Hawaii,” Carson said. “Projects like this reflect the trust built over many years of working together, and our team is committed to delivering vehicles that meet their expectations every time.”