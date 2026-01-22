CCW to refurbish two GILLIG hybrid transit buses for Mountain Line

Mountain Line has awarded a contract to Complete Coach Works (CCW) to perform a refurbishment of two GILLIG 35-foot hybrid transit buses. The project includes a midlife refurbishment designed to extend vehicle service life and enhance passenger comfort for riders in Flagstaff, Ariz. The refurbishment also supports Mountain Line’s long-term fleet sustainability goals.

The buses, model years 2007 and 2009 GILLIG low-floor, will undergo mechanical, electrical and interior upgrades at CCW’s headquarters in Riverside, Calif.

Highlights of the refresh include:

Engine replacement: Installation of a Cummins ReCon ISB 6.7 diesel engine.

Hybrid propulsion system overhaul: Overhaul of Drive unit, energy storage system and hybrid inverters.

Interior flooring replacement: Removal of existing flooring and installation of new Altro commercial-grade transit flooring throughout the bus.

Interior LED lighting upgrade: Conversion of all interior fluorescent lighting to modern LED fixtures.

Exterior LED lighting upgrade: Replacement of all exterior lights with new LED systems.

Passenger and driver area improvements: New RECARO driver's seat and refurbished passenger seating.

Structural, suspension and brake overhaul: Complete front and rear suspension rebuilds.

HVAC and electrical systems: Full HVAC service with rebuilt components and new hoses.

“This award reflects Mountain Line’s commitment to maximizing fleet value through strategic planning by renewing their existing fleet,” said CCW Regional Sales Manager Shah Remtulla. “With this refurbishment, the buses will return to service with improved performance, uptime and passenger experience.”

Mountain Line CEO and General Manager Heather Dalmolin says the agency is “proud of our strong record of maintaining our vehicles to the highest standard and often extending the useful life well beyond the federal requirements. “This partnership with Complete Coach Works allows us to take it a step further and breathe new life into our aging fleet, helping us attain our financial and environmental sustainability goals.”