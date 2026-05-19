Sound Transit awards bus refurbishment contract to CCW

Complete Coach Works (CCW) has been awarded a contract by Sound Transit for the refurbishment of 13 60-foot articulated New Flyer diesel transit buses.

CCW notes that the project was procured through the Washington State Department of Enterprise Services Contract, a contract that allows Washington state transit agencies like Sound Transit to streamline procurement. CCW says it will manage both refurbishment and vehicle delivery in accordance with the Washington state contract. This award, CCW notes, offers Sound Transit a cost-effective alternative to new vehicle procurement while maintaining performance and rider comfort.

Major scope of work includes:

Cummins ReCon ISL diesel engine replacement paired with rebuilt Allison B500R transmissions.

Full articulated joint disassembly and rebuild, including bearings, wear plates, hydraulic components, sensors and bellows.

Complete interior renewal, including new flooring, new freedman passenger seating, refreshed interior panels and a new RECARO driver’s seat.

Exterior restoration, including undercarriage corrosion treatment, body repairs and full exterior repainting with Sound Transit graphics.

Interior and exterior LED lighting upgrades, including headlights, marker lights and engine compartment lighting.

Full suspension, steering, brake and air system overhauls.

ADA system upgrades, including rebuilt wheelchair ramps, new securement systems, updated signage and Q-pods

“This award reflects the growing role refurbishment plays in managing large, complex fleets,” said CCW Regional Sales Manager James Carson. “Articulated buses play a critical role in high-capacity service, and refurbishment keeps them performing at a high level.”

CCW notes the award expands its footprint in the Pacific Northwest and opens the door for additional regional partnerships through state and cooperative contracts.