MTA selects HDR as program management for MTA Station Capital Program

HDR has been selected to manage the procurement of a six-package program to make 24 subway stations accessible per the Americans with Disabilities Act for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA).

The team will conduct site and technical investigations, finalize selection of optimal design alternatives for each station and prepare preliminary plans and bridging documents for release to design-build teams as a part of the MTA Station Capital Program. It will also provide program management services up until the award of the six packages to design-build teams. Key features of the program include direct-access elevators that take passengers directly from street level to the platform.



“This project will be transformative for New Yorkers who need accessible platforms,” said Elena Barnett, the program’s principal-in-charge and HDR’s New York/New Jersey transportation manager. “We are thrilled to assist MTA achieve its vision of a more equitable transportation system.”



HDR, along with partners WSP, di Domenico + Partners and several disadvantaged business enterprises, will create easily identifiable ADA paths of travel at these stations to deliver a superior experience for users. The improvements developed will be seamless and unified with existing stations for the purpose of streamlining operations and fostering a sense of presence and pride for all who use the elevators and navigate the stations.



“I’m pleased with the team we’ve assembled to contribute to this key project for New York,” said HDR Program Director Jeffrey Han. “We’re ready to create the foundation for a successful program.”



This continues HDR’s track record with the MTA, which includes major projects such as the Subway Enhanced Station Initiative, the LIRR Enhanced Station Initiative and the Penn Station Reconstruction.



“Between HDR’s deep experience with program management and our commitment to creating more equitable communities, our team will be enthusiastic partners to MTA,” said Matthew Tucker, HDR global transit director. “We are ready to deliver and to assist this important program in improving the station experience for NYC Transit users.”