NJ Transit completes construction on new Lyndhurst rail station

New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) has completed construction on the new Lyndhurst rail station. The new facility includes its accessible features such as elevators and high-level platforms. Trains will begin utilizing the new station June 8 to coincide with new rail schedules.

“The completion of the new Lyndhurst Station is another step in our ongoing commitment to modernize our rail network and provide fully accessible facilities for all customers,” said NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri. “By combining classic architectural elements with modern amenities, this new station demonstrates how thoughtful design can deliver long-term value to customers and the community.”

“The new Lyndhurst train station is poised to become one of the busiest transit hubs in Bergen County,” said Lyndhurst Mayor Robert Giangeruso. “This modern facility not only reflects our commitment to smart growth and infrastructure development, but also enhances the aesthetic appeal of our town. By improving accessibility and connectivity, we are laying the foundation for a more prosperous and connected Lyndhurst.”

The new Lyndhurst Station, located just east of the current station, is fully ADA accessible, providing high-level platforms and new elevators, stairs and canopies, making for a safer, enhanced travel experience for all customers. The new facility, thanks to $30.9 million provided by the Federal Transit Administration, replaces a station more than a century old that was not ADA accessible.

NJ Transit notes the new station building is designed to replicate the historic style of the neighborhood. Lyndhurst station, located on the Main Line, serves more than 800 weekday passenger trips. According to the agency, once service begins at the new Lyndhurst station on June 8, the Kingsland Station will close.