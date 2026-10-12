Government of Ontario awards Kenaidan Murphy Joint Venture major construction contract for Grimsby GO Station

The government of Ontario has awarded a contract to Kenaidan Murphy Joint Venture for major construction on Grimsby GO Station. Expected to be completed in the second half of 2027, Grimsby GO Station will cut travel times to the nearest GO Station by up to 30 minutes and support increased GO service along the Lakeshore West line, strengthening connections between Niagara Region, Hamilton and the Greater Toronto Area.

“Grimsby GO will be a game changer for Niagara, bringing fast, reliable GO service closer to home, saving commuters valuable time and unlocking increased service along the Lakeshore West line,” said Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria. “We’re building the transportation infrastructure Ontario needs to support growing communities, create good-paying jobs and build a stronger, more competitive economy.”

Earlier this year, the province began early work to prepare for construction, including the removals of trees and vegetation, and announced a standardized design for the Grimsby GO Station to reduce costs, accelerate construction and get commuters connected to GO service sooner. Current work includes site grading, followed by excavation and platform foundation construction.

The new GO station will feature one rail platform with heated shelter and canopy, a five-bay bus loop for GO and regional transit, 220 parking spaces, bicycle parking and dedicated passenger pick-up and drop-off zones, making it easier and more convenient for commuters to access GO service.

“Families in Grimsby and across Niagara Region need fast, reliable transit that gets them where they need to go, and that’s exactly what our government is delivering,” said Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff. “Grimsby GO will be a complete game changer for this community, cutting travel times, improving access to jobs and creating new opportunities for families and businesses as we deliver the largest transit expansion in North America.”

The province notes the station will be the first GO Transit station built using Ontario’s new standardized station design, helping to reduce construction costs and speed up project delivery.

"Grimsby GO Station represents a new way of bringing transit infrastructure to communities across our region,” said Metrolinx President and CEO Michael Lindsay. “As the first GO station built through our streamlined station delivery approach, it will help us deliver functional stations more quickly and provide better value for money. With major construction now underway, we're excited to be working alongside Niagara Region and the town of Grimsby to bring GO rail service directly to the community."

The province has invested more than C$15 billion (US$10.5 million) in the GO Expansion program to deliver faster, more frequent service across GO Transit’s busiest rail routes. These investments include the new Confederation GO station in Hamilton and the completion of major upgrades to West Harbour GO.