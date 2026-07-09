Government of Ontario begins construction on Grimsby GO Station

The government of Ontario has started construction on the Grimsby GO Station as part of its plan to support increased GO train service to the Niagara region. The province of Ontario is using a new standardized design for the station to help reduce construction costs and speed up timelines. The new station will include one platform, 220 parking spaces, a bus loop and pick-up/drop-off areas.

“Under the leadership of Premier [Doug] Ford, our government is making historic investments in public transit to build a stronger, more resilient and self-reliant economy,” said Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria. “Grimsby GO is a game-changer for Niagara; it will get people where they’re going faster and safely, support good-paying jobs during construction and unlock increased service on the Lakeshore West line.”

The government of Ontario has invested over C$14 billion (US$9.9 billion) to deliver faster, more frequent service across the GO Transit network, including multiple investments to improve service on the Lakeshore West Line.

Construction on Confederation GO Station was completed in October 2025 as part of the broader GO Transit Niagara Extension project, which expands the network to the Niagara region and Hamilton, Ontario. The province last year also completed major upgrades to West Harbour GO Station, saving 250,000 daily commuters 15 minutes in roundtrips and improving access to Niagara Falls. The province also recently launched daily GO train service between Stratford and Toronto and weekend service between Kitchener and Toronto.

"Our government is making record investments in transit across the province, including this critical expansion of the Lakeshore West Line, connecting people to jobs, housing and opportunities across the Greater Golden Horseshoe,” said Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff. “Today's milestone announcement is yet another sign that this government and Premier Ford know that Niagara matters—and that we are putting our money where our mouth is—in tangible infrastructure investments that will help improve people's lives for years to come."