Government of Ontario completes West Harbour GO station connection to main Lakeshore West rail line

The government of Ontario has completed construction at West Harbour GO Station as part of its plan to deliver faster and more reliable GO service across the Greater Golden Horseshoe.

“As we work to expand GO Service across the region, the completion of West Harbour Station means faster, more convenient and more frequent GO train options with four times as many trips for commuters traveling between Hamilton and Niagara Falls,” said Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria. “Our government is making historic investments to expand transit and build for the future, while creating good paying jobs that protect Ontario workers during this time of economic uncertainty.”

The government of Ontario notes West Harbour GO Station previously had a dead-end track that required trains to back into and out of the station. With the station now connected to the main Lakeshore West rail line, St. Catharines and Niagara Falls customers can expect faster service in and out of West Harbour GO. The government of Ontario says these efforts will help to save more than 250,000 commuters in Niagara Falls and St. Catharines roughly 15 minutes per roundtrip.

In addition, all trains traveling to and from Niagara Falls, including weekend and off-peak trips, will now stop at West Harbour GO Station, significantly improving convenience and travel options between the Niagara Region and Hamilton.

According to the government of Ontario, completed work on the West Harbour track will also facilitate GO rail service to the future Confederation GO Station in east Hamilton, further connecting GO rail to bus services and Hamilton Street Railway services and making life more convenient for commuters in Hamilton and for those traveling to Niagara Falls.

The Lakeshore West schedule will be adjusted in the coming weeks, once testing of the new track is complete.