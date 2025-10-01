Ontario government completes construction of Confederation GO Station

Construction of the new Confederation GO Station in Hamilton, Ontario, has been completed by the Ontario government. The government says the new station will generate nearly half a million more annual rides on the GO train network and brings the new total of added weekly rail trips across the system to 64.

“Our government is investing in the largest transit expansion in North America to help families and workers get where they need to go, when they need to get there,” said Ontario Premier Doug Ford. “The opening of Confederation GO Station will be a game changer for residents in East Hamilton and Stoney Creek while bringing much-needed relief to Burlington and West Harbour GO.”

Service at the newly minted station will kick off on Oct. 27, 2025. All trains originating and terminating at Niagara Falls will make stops at the new station. Upgrades implemented at the new station include fully accessible platforms with canopies, bike racks, passenger loading zones for vehicles and 148 parking spaces.

“As Hamilton and Niagara continue to grow, our government is connecting families, commuters and businesses across the Greater Golden Horseshoe to transit they can rely on every day,” said Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria. “By opening Confederation GO Station with enhanced train service across the region, we’re making transit faster and easier, driving economic growth and protecting Ontario.”

The new station is part of the broader GO Transit Niagara Extension project, which expands the network to the Niagara region and Hamilton.

“Confederation GO Station is about more than just building a station — it’s about building connections,” said Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath. “For Hamiltonians, it means shorter commutes, affordable and sustainable travel and better access to work, school and healthcare. For visitors, it means easier access to discover everything that makes Hamilton such a vibrant community. I want to thank Premier Ford, Minister Sarkaria and Minister [Neil] Lumsden for working with the city of Hamilton to expand transit access and create new opportunities across our region.”

Beyond the new station, service enhancements in the system will also launch on Oct. 27, with more service on the Lakeshore East, Lakeshore West, Barrie and Stouffville lines.