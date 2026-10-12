Amtrak makes accessibility upgrades to four stations across two states 

The renovations to stations in Oklahoma and North Carolina are part of Amtrak’s effort to have all its stations accessible for all users by 2029.
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Oct. 12, 2026
3 min read
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Officials and community members hold a blue ribbon at a ribbon-cutting ceremony under the platform canopy at Rocky Mount Station, with an Amtrak train stopped behind them and two people seated in wheelchairs at either end of the group.

Officials and community members cut a ribbon at Rocky Mount Station in North Carolina, where Amtrak made approximately $10 million in investments in Rocky Mount and Hamlet to improve accessibility, safety and the customer experience.

Amtrak has completed accessibility renovations to stations across multiple states as part of its effort to have all its stations accessible for all users by 2029. To date, Amtrak has invested more than $1 billion since 2011 in accessibility upgrades and improvement projects at 169 stations across the national network.

Two stations receive accessible upgrades in Oklahoma

Amtrak made approximately $8 million in station renovations to stations In Norman and Pauls Valley, Okla., where Amtrak Heartland Flyer trains stop twice daily on the route between Fort Worth, Texas, and Oklahoma City. Improvements include enhancing the passenger experience by providing a level surface for wheeled mobility devices, strollers and users of rolling luggage.

According to Amtrak, the Norman station was built for the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railroad in 1909. Sitting in the heart of historic Norman, the station now features a 300-foot-long platform with reinstalled brick pavers and accessible paths of travel to and from the station building.

Pauls Valley opened its station in 2002 with funding assistance from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation through the Federal Transportation Equity Act for the 21st Century. The station now features a 290-foot-long concrete boarding platform with an embedded brick paver surface.

Completed work for both stations included sloped accessible walkways and safety barriers, energy efficient LED light fixtures that provide full coverage lighting at the platform, detectable warning systems and new signage.

Amtrak
A two-photo composite shows ribbon-cutting ceremonies at two Amtrak stations: officials holding scissors and a blue ribbon in front of the brick Norman station building on the left, and a group standing behind a blue ribbon beneath the Pauls Valley, OK station sign on the right.

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies take place at the Norman (left) and Pauls Valley (right) stations in Oklahoma, where Amtrak made approximately $8 million in station renovations.

Two stations receive accessible upgrades in North Carolina

In Hamlet and Rocky Mount, N.C., the company made approximately $10 million in investments to improve accessibility, safety and the customer experience.

At Hamlet Station, Amtrak completed approximately $3.2 million in improvements, including construction of two 200-foot accessible boarding platforms, accessible pathways and walkways, safety barriers, LED platform lighting, detectable warning systems and new signage.

At Rocky Mount Station, Amtrak completed approximately $7.3 million in improvements, including construction of an 840-foot accessible boarding platform, accessible pathways connecting the station, public right-of-way and parking areas, LED platform lighting, detectable warning system and new signage.

Amtrak says the improvements to these stations were made possible through strong collaboration among Amtrak, the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the Federal Railroad Administration, local officials and community partners.

“Amtrak is committed to making our stations accessible to all customers and we are actively working on accessibility across the national network where more than 80 stations have accessibility projects under construction.” said Amtrak Vice President of Accessibility Dr. David Handera. “We want all of our stations to provide a welcoming environment for every passenger.”  

About the Author

Brandon Lewis
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Brandon Lewis

Associate Editor

Brandon Lewis is a recent graduate of Kent State University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Lewis is a former freelance editorial assistant at Vehicle Service Pros in Endeavor Business Media’s Vehicle Repair Group. Lewis brings his knowledge of web managing, copyediting and SEO practices to Mass Transit magazine as an associate editor. He is also a co-host of the Infrastructure Technology Podcast.

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