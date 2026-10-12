Amtrak makes accessibility upgrades to four stations across two states 

Amtrak has completed accessibility renovations to stations across multiple states as part of its effort to have all its stations accessible for all users by 2029. To date, Amtrak has invested more than $1 billion since 2011 in accessibility upgrades and improvement projects at 169 stations across the national network.

Two stations receive accessible upgrades in Oklahoma

Amtrak made approximately $8 million in station renovations to stations In Norman and Pauls Valley, Okla., where Amtrak Heartland Flyer trains stop twice daily on the route between Fort Worth, Texas, and Oklahoma City. Improvements include enhancing the passenger experience by providing a level surface for wheeled mobility devices, strollers and users of rolling luggage.

According to Amtrak, the Norman station was built for the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railroad in 1909. Sitting in the heart of historic Norman, the station now features a 300-foot-long platform with reinstalled brick pavers and accessible paths of travel to and from the station building.

Pauls Valley opened its station in 2002 with funding assistance from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation through the Federal Transportation Equity Act for the 21st Century. The station now features a 290-foot-long concrete boarding platform with an embedded brick paver surface.

Completed work for both stations included sloped accessible walkways and safety barriers, energy efficient LED light fixtures that provide full coverage lighting at the platform, detectable warning systems and new signage.