Amtrak completes accessibility upgrades at Utah stations.

Amtrak is providing its customers with a more accessible and comfortable experience at the Green River and Helper, Utah, stations with $5 million in upgrades. Amtrak’s California Zephyr stops twice daily at each station while traveling between Chicago, Ill., and Emeryville, Calif.

“With construction, renovation, repair and upgrade projects at stations across the country, station accessibility is a priority we’re actively pursuing,” said Amtrak Vice President of Accessibility Dr. David Handera. “We want Green River, Helper and all of our stations to provide a welcoming and comfortable environment for every customer.”

To provide smoother pathways for passengers with disabilities, Amtrak replaced platforms at the Green River and Helper stations. Both stations received new guardrails, lighting, signage, accessible parking spots and ramps leading up to the platforms.

By extending the Helper platform, from a length of 25 feet to 550 feet, Amtrak created a more pleasant and efficient boarding experience for all passengers. In Green River, Amtrak customers waiting to board the California Zephyr can do so while standing inside a replacement platform shelter.

Due largely to Congressional investments, the improvements at Green River and Helper are part of Amtrak’s goal to creating safer, accessible facilities across its National Network through its ADA Stations Program.