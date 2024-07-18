Amtrak completes renovations to two Nebraska stations

Amtrak has completed renovations at Holdrege and Hastings stations in Nebraska with the completion of a total of nearly $10 million in improvements. The Amtrak California Zephyr stops twice daily at the stations in central Nebraska while traveling between Chicago, Ill., and the San Francisco Bay, via Omaha, Neb., Denver, Colo., Salt Lake City, Utah, and Reno, Nev.

“With construction, renovation, repair and upgrade projects at stations across the country, station accessibility is a priority we’re actively pursuing with funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,” said Dr. David Handera, Amtrak vice president, accessibility, stations and facilities.

To provide smoother pathways for passengers with disabilities, strollers and wheeled luggage, Amtrak constructed platforms and crossings for boarding from both BNSF Railway Co. tracks in Holdrege and installed a new 860-foot boarding platform at Hastings.

A new, heated shelter is on the platform in Holdrege as part of the $5 million improvement. In Hastings, Amtrak renovated the passenger waiting area in the privately owned 122-year-old Spanish Colonial Revival Style depot in a $4.7 million total investment.

Much of the work in both communities was done by local sub-contractors, including new accessible parking, public right-of-way access with sloped accessible walkways and safety barriers, energy efficient LED light fixtures providing full-coverage lighting along the pathways and at the platform, a new wheelchair lift with secure enclosure and new signage.

The investment is part of Amtrak’s commitment to creating safer, accessible facilities across the National Network through its Accessible Stations Program. Amtrak has invested more than $880 million since 2011 in accessibility upgrades and improvement projects at 124 stations across the national network to ensure a safe, efficient and comfortable travel experience for customers with disabilities. With 20 stations brought into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act in 2023, another 30 stations are targeted for completion this fiscal year at a forecasted investment of $165 million, as Amtrak works toward 100 percent completion by 2029.

“These updates will make the Holdrege station more accessible to everyone. I would like to thank Amtrak for the efforts. The city of Holdrege looks forward to continue to work with Amtrak,” said Holdrege Mayor James Liffrig.

“Whether you are visiting Hastings or embarking on a new journey on the California Zephyr, the updates at the Hastings station are a welcome addition. I would like to thank Amtrak and the local subcontractors who put these accessibility improvements in place and I look forward to this enhanced experience for our citizens and visitors,” said Hastings Mayor Corey Stutte.