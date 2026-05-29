Amtrak completes accessibility upgrades at two Iowa stations

Amtrak has completed station upgrades at Mt. Pleasant (MTP) and Ottumwa (OTM) stations in Iowa. The Amtrak California Zephyr trains stop twice daily at those stations, as well as three others.

“Making stations accessible to all customers is a priority we’re actively pursuing with construction, renovation, repair and upgrade projects at stations across our national network,” said Amtrak Vice President of Accessibility Dr. David Handera. “We want all of our stations to provide a welcoming environment for every passenger.”

The $20 million in upgrades to enhance the passenger experience include a level surface for wheeled mobility devices, strollers and rolling luggage use. Amtrak notes that 19 stations across the U.S. were brought into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act from Sept. 30, 2024, through Sept. 30, 2025, and another 50 stations are targeted for completion by Sept. 30, 2026, at a forecasted investment of $310 million.

MTP ($5.5 million)

According to Amtrak, the MTP depot was built of pressed brick by the Chicago, Burlington & Quincy Railroad in 1912. The station now features 480- and 600 foot-long concrete platforms and accessible paths of travel to and from the station building. Complete are sloped accessible walkways and safety barriers, energy efficient LED light fixtures that provide full coverage lighting at the platform, detectable warning systems and new signage.

The designer of record for the project is GFT, an internationally recognized architecture and engineering firm that specializes in infrastructure and transportation. George Allen Construction provided general contractor services for the project.

OTM ($14.5 million)

Amtrak says the original Ottumwa depot was built in 1889 by the Chicago, Burlington & Quincy Railroad. The railroad had this structure razed and rebuilt in 1950. The station now features a 1000-foot long, concrete boarding platform with a restored canopy and accessible paths of travel to and from the station building. Complete are sloped accessible walkways and safety barriers, energy efficient LED light fixtures that provide full coverage lighting at the platform, detectable warning systems and new signage.

The designer of record for the project is JacobsWyper Architects, an award-winning architectural, planning and interior design firm. George Allen Construction provided general contractor services.

Amtrak has invested more than $1 billion since 2011 in accessibility upgrades and improvement projects at 159 stations across the national network to ensure a safe, efficient and comfortable travel experience for customers. The ADA Stations Program is advancing 126 station designs and 89 station construction projects as part of Amtrak’s ongoing commitment to providing accessibility by working toward 100% completion by 2029.