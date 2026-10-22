RTC of Southern Nevada reports 29% decrease in passenger-on-operator assaults in FY26

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) saw a 29% decrease in passenger-on-operator assaults in fiscal year (FY) 2026.

The agency's comprehensive security program, recognized with the American Public Transportation Association's 2025 Bus Security Gold Award, includes approximately 300 armed security officers, enhanced safety technology and ongoing emergency preparedness efforts.

“The RTC [of Southern Nevada] Board has made safety and security a top priority, and these results show that RTC [of Southern Nevada’s] investments in trained officers, technology and strong partnerships are making a measurable difference,” said RTC of Southern Nevada Board Chair Justin Jones. “From reducing assaults to equipping officers to respond in a medical emergency, we are committed to protecting our operators, passengers and the broader community.”

Along with passenger-on-operator assaults declining by 29%, the agency says verbal assaults, including threats, intimidation and harassment, also dropped in FY26 from 166 incidents to 90.

RTC of Southern Nevada attributes these improvements in part to its expanded security presence, annual de-escalation training and additional enforcement tools authorized under Senate Bill 290, which allows for the removal of disruptive passengers from transit services.

Security officers making a difference beyond the bus

The agency says its contracted security officers do more than respond to incidents and enforce transit rules. They also assist people experiencing medical emergencies and other crises.

Through a partnership with the Southern Nevada Health District, security officers have been trained and equipped to administer Narcan, a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses. Since July 2026, officers have helped save 19 lives by responding to suspected overdoses.

“These 19 critical responses demonstrate what is possible when public agencies work together with compassion and purpose,” said RTC of Southern Nevada Board Member and Las Vegas City Councilman Brian Knudsen. “By giving security officers the training and tools to recognize and respond to an overdose, we are helping make our transit system—and our community—safer and stronger.”

Continued investment in technology and partnerships

The agency continues to strengthen its security program through new technology and collaboration with local and federal agencies. A more than $700,000 Transit Security Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency is supporting a pilot program to evaluate advanced artificial intelligence-enabled detection capabilities.

Additional safety tools include GPS-enabled panic buttons for operators, ZeroEyes weapons detection technology at transit facilities and the rideRTC See & Say platform, which allows passengers to report safety concerns directly to agency security dispatch in real time.

The agency also works closely with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and other law enforcement agencies to support investigations. In FY26, the RTC of Southern Nevada and its security contractor assisted law enforcement in more than 400 investigations. At the federal level, the agency partners with the Department of Homeland Security, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to strengthen emergency preparedness. RTC of Southern Nevada earned a 99.8% score on TSA's Baseline Assessment for Security Enhancement, which evaluates transit security practices and preparedness.