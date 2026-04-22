SEPTA reports a 30% reduction in serious crime for Q1 2026

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) Transit Police have reported a 30% reduction in serious crimes in Q1 of 2026 compared to the same period last year, including a 42% decrease on the [L] Market-Frankford Line.

According to the new quarterly data released by the agency, there was at least a 10% reductions in five of the eight serious crime categories, including aggravated assaults and robberies. SEPTA notes that serious crime remains at its lowest level since at least 2015, bolstered by the highest number of uniformed transit police officers in more than a decade.

“Since peaking during the pandemic, crime across the system has consistently declined,” said SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer. “This progress is the result of a comprehensive approach that combines increased staffing, targeted enforcement, investments in modern technology and improvements to station and vehicle infrastructure.”

SEPTA notes that transit police are continuing to prioritize fare evasion by expanding targeted enforcement details at stations.

At the same time, SEPTA notes it is installing more full-height fare gates. The first phase of this initiative, covering 10 stations, was completed earlier this month. SEPTA’s proposed fiscal year 2027 budget includes funding to bring full-height gates to an additional 13 stations.

SEPTA notes that due to the new fare gates, fare evasion has been reduced by 10% so far.

“We are building on that progress in 2026 and pursuing additional strategies to strengthen fare compliance, including modifications to legacy turnstiles,” said SEPTA Transit Police Chief Charles Lawson. “We are also continuing to focus and invest resources on recruiting and retaining transit police officers, with six experienced officers joining the force this month and another 16 cadets expected to graduate police academy in June.”