SEPTA Board approves purchase of 100 full-length fare gates to improve transit security

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) is expanding its program to combat fare evasion with full-length gates at nine additional stations after a successful pilot at 69th St. Transit Center.

The SEPTA Board approved the purchase of 100 full-length fare gates from Conduent Transport Solutions, Inc. Under the $6.96 million contract, the new gates will be installed at Somerset, Huntingdon, Cecil B. Moore, 11th St., 13th St., Frankford Transit Center, Allegheny, 52nd St. and City Hall stations.

The full-length gates are designed to deter fare evaders from jumping over or crawling under the turnstiles. SEPTA reports a loss of at least $30 million in revenue per year due to fare evasion.

In April, SEPTA started testing 20 of these gates at 69th St. Transportation Center. Coupled with efforts by SEPTA Transit Police officers to deter fare evasion, SEPTA is projecting an increase of $300,000 in annual sales revenue at 69th St. with the full-length gates in place.

“We are excited to see that the new gates are helping reduce fare evasion and enhance the quality of our service as a result,” said SEPTA Board Chair Kenneth E. Lawrence Jr. “We remain focused on efforts that are making SEPTA safer, cleaner and more secure.”

The gates are equipped with 3D imaging technology to distinguish between adults, children and objects, such as wheelchairs, luggage and strollers. The system is also able to accurately count fare evaders who try to piggyback or force their way through the gates.

“When people ride our system without paying, it is unfair to our customers who do the right thing,” said SEPTA CEO and General Manager Leslie S. Richards. “We also know that fare evasion can be a precursor to other violations and more serious crimes.”

Installation of the additional 100 full-length gates is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.