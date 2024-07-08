Crime down 37 percent on SEPTA systems during first half of 2024

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) had a 37 percent decrease in serious crimes on the system during the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, according to new data released by the SEPTA Transit Police Department.

The most violent crimes, including aggravated assaults and robberies, decreased by 47 percent, with aggravated assaults dropping from 71 to 50 and robberies dropping from 146 to 63. SEPTA has not seen an increase in any crime category in 2024 compared to the first half of 2023.

“The safety and security of our customers and employees is SEPTA’s top priority and these results confirm that our enhanced hiring and enforcement efforts are having a positive impact,” said SEPTA CEO and General Manager Leslie S. Richards. “The budget approved by the SEPTA Board last month includes important safety and security initiatives that will build on that momentum and we are hopeful that the state will enact a new transit funding plan to support these critical priorities.”

The report comes after SEPTA announced the return of an enforcement program for quality-of-life violations as part of an effort to discourage incidents, focus on repeat offenders and enhance the customer experience. On July 1, SEPTA Transit Police began issuing Code Violation Notices (CVNs) for some of the low-level crimes, including alcohol consumption, public urination, smoking, littering and other offenses.

The CVN policy adds to several recent changes aimed at enhancing safety and security on the system. SEPTA Transit Police continue to increase visible patrols across the system, with more officers strategically deployed at stations and on trains, trolleys and buses. SEPTA’s officers in the field are also assisted by a new Virtual Patrol Unit, which utilizes SEPTA’s vast surveillance camera system to help dispatch officers to where they are needed most.

SEPTA also remains committed to growing its police force. Last month, 14 cadets graduated from the Municipal Police Academy at Delaware County Community College and another 17 recruits are expected to start police academy next week. SEPTA will continue to hire more officers, including exceeding budgeted headcount for Transit Police to bolster safety and security.

“We want everyone to feel safe when they are riding SEPTA and I am pleased that incidents of violent crime continue to decrease as a result of our efforts,” said SEPTA Transit Police Chief Charles Lawson. “The addition of new Transit Police Officers is allowing us to have a more visible presence in our stations and vehicles and new deployment strategies and enforcement tools are helping to mitigate violations that lead to more serious crime.”