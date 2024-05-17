Conduent Transportation, SEPTA launch 3D Fare Gate Solution pilot at 69th Street station

Conduent Transportation has launched a pilot program that will allow the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) to use Conduent’s 3D Fare Gate Solution at 69th St. station in Upper Darby, Pa. The pilot aims to track and curb incidents of fare evasion, which costs SEPTA an estimated $30 million to $40 million annually.

The 69th St. station gates, each measuring 7’8, began operating in April. Following the three-month pilot program, the agency plans to expand the fare gates’ availability to other stations, including those with high reported incidents of fare evasion.

“We’re excited to be part of this important pilot for SEPTA to help detect, deter and quantify fare evasion while simultaneously offering both the agency and riders increased security and convenience,” said Adam Appleby, president, transportation solutions at Conduent. “As transit agencies across the country and around the world grapple with how to curb fare evasion, Conduent is poised and ready to deliver our solution, which has shown to deliver meaningful results and helps ensure riders pay their fares.”

Conduent’s 3D Fare Gate Solution uses innovative 3D detection optical sensors, allowing travelers fast and convenient access while detecting and deterring ticketing fraud. The gates also provide transit authorities quick access to reporting and analytics, aiding in enforcement decisions by identifying precisely when and where fare evasion occurs.

The gates, which were also implemented in Paris by Transilien SNCF in 2019, are designed to detect the most common types of fare evasion using advanced, sensor-based feedback mechanisms. The solution, which is ADA-compliant and adaptable to meet agency needs, improves equity in transportation by improving accessibility for all riders, as well as helping to ensure passengers pay their share.