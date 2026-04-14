SEPTA Transit Police working to improve safety at Norristown Transit Center

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) Transit Police, SEPTA Safety, Cleaning, Ownership, Partnership and Engagement (SCOPE) team members and the Norristown Police Department met in early April to discuss strategies to improve conditions at the Norristown Transit Center. The agency says the new partnership between the two police departments and SCOPE will result in a coordinated approach to enhance safety for SEPTA employees and riders that use and work at Norristown Transit Center.

SCOPE is SEPTA’s system-wide approach to connect vulnerable individuals with social services and provide a safe and clean transit system for both riders and employees. SCOPE was moved under SEPTA’s Transit Police in 2024.

The agency notes the People’s Benefit Corporation is a Montgomery County, Pa., based social service agency and a SCOPE partner. Moving forward, they will assist with coordinating recovery and housing services for vulnerable persons that seek respite at Norristown Transit Center. An additional layer of outreach services will also be provided by the Norristown Police Department.