Valley Metro seeing big drop in safety and security incidents throughout its system

A recent study by Valley Metro of more than 1,100 riders showed most have experienced significant enhancements in security, cleanliness and rider behavior. According to the agency, the improved rider experience is also paired with a drop of more than 50% year over year in rail security incidents.

“The progress we’re seeing reflects the strong partnerships we’ve built with our police departments and the hard work of our teams to ensure that every rider has a positive experience,” said Valley Metro Board Chair and Tempe Councilmember Jennifer Adams.

The agency notes that when comparing the last study that was conducted in 2022 results, the 2025 numbers are a significant improvement across the board:

81% of surveyed bus, streetcar and light-rail riders feel very secure or secure (71% in 2022).

61% of surveyed riders see more security on transit. (52% in 2022).

82% of surveyed riders are very likely or likely to recommend Valley Metro to others. (74% in 2022).

78% of surveyed riders are very satisfied or satisfied with Valley Metro (69% in 2022).

“It’s encouraging to have riders tell us they feel safer and more confident using our system,” said Valley Metro Rail Board Chair and Phoenix Councilmember Laura Pastor. “Increased presence of security, partnerships with local law enforcement and enhanced cleanliness along the system are important factors in increasing ridership and the rider experience.”

Valley Metro notes that bus and rail ridership in September 2025 increased by 21% year over year, with 45,000 daily weekday riders. Express and RAPID commuter buses are seeing weekday increases of 18%.

The 5.5-mile South Central light-rail extension is seeing more than 9,000 riders each weekday, surpassing a projected 8,000 daily riders. Metro Parkway station, which opened in January 2024, had 69,000 boardings in September, second highest in the system, followed closely by 67,000 boardings at the new end-of-line in south Phoenix at Baseline/Central Avenue.

Valley Metro security data shows that:

From fiscal year (FY) 2024 to FY 25, the average rail incident rate dropped by 54%.

From January to June 2025, total incidents decreased 75% compared to the same period in 2024.

“Our unwavering focus on security is transforming the transit experience for our riders,” said Valley Metro CEO Jessica Mefford-Miller. “Whether it’s deepening partnerships with law enforcement or prioritizing safety enhancement at our passenger facilities, every effort contributes to a more confident and enjoyable journey for our community

The agency notes that Field Security Officers, who patrol stations, trains and park-and-rides, are now more visible, with a 40% increase in presence, representing 45 to 50 officers on the rail system during peak hours. Valley Metro has partnerships with local law enforcement, including the Phoenix Transit Police, Tempe Police’s extra-duty program, Mesa Police’s bike squad and via Operation Blue Ride that offers wellness resources to bus riders.

Valley Metro says bus riders can reach out to their operators to report issues or call 9-1-1 when there is an emergency while rail riders can report concerns to security officers, use emergency call buttons inside trains, station callboxes or use the Alert VM app for a real time, 24/7 response.

“Behind this progress are the people who look out for our community,” said Valley Metro Safety and Security Chief Adrian Ruiz. “Our police partners, supervisors, Customer Experience Coordinators, alongside our security officers, work together every day to ensure a safe and welcoming experience for all riders. We also rely on our community. If you see something, please say something.”