Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada to deploy weapons detection system at transit facilities

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) has chosen ZeroEyes for a wide-scale implementation at its transit facilities. The agency will be the first transit agency in the United States to fully deploy weapons detection analytics to protect residents and visitors against gun-related violence.

United Safety & Survivability Group (United Safety), ZeroEyes' transit reseller, worked to facilitate the deployment of the company's gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software across RTC's cameras for a one-year deployment contract.

"RTC prides itself on its ability to identify transportation challenges and implement solutions," said MJ Maynard, RTC CEO. "Thousands of people depend on our transit system every day and we continually look for ways to improve their safety and security."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained military and law enforcement veterans. If the experts determine the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type and last known location — to local law enforcement and RTC staff as quickly as three to five seconds from detection.

"The safety of operators and passengers is central to our mission at United Safety," stated Joseph Mirabile, CEO of United Safety. "We are thrilled that RTC, a longstanding partner benefiting from our diverse safety products, acknowledges the significant impact ZeroEyes can bring to its transit system."

"RTC has set a new standard in security by becoming the nation's first transit agency to execute wide-scale deployment of weapons detection analytics to protect its citizens," said Mike Lahiff, CEO of ZeroEyes. "ZeroEyes looks forward to working alongside RTC and continuing its partnership with USSC to enhance public safety."