MDOT MTA, RTC of Southern Nevada to implement new safety measures throughout their systems

The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA) and the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Southern Nevada are implementing new safety measures on their systems.

MDOT MTA to implement new policy to keep transit riders safe

MDOT MTA will be implementing a policy that bans individuals who commit physical or verbal assaults against riders or employees. Under the new policy, the agency will begin to issue permanent or temporary bans across all modes, including local bus, light rail, Metro subway, MARC train, commuter bus and mobility.

The agency is also launching the Elerts SeeSay® mobile app, which enables riders to discreetly report safety concerns and communicate in real time with MTA police directly through the app, via text or through an online form on the MTA’s website. The SeeSay platform is a safety communication tool used by other transit agencies across the U.S.

Beginning Oct. 6, MDOT MTA notes users may submit photos or videos when reporting a safety concern. Each report is routed directly to MTA police dispatch staff for review and response. The app integrates geo-location technology to provide MTA police dispatchers with the rider’s precise location — allowing for a faster and more accurate response.

"Our riders and employees deserve to feel safe every time they take transit," said MTA Administrator Holly Arnold. "By holding accountable those who commit assaults and by providing riders with a new tool to report concerns, we are reinforcing our commitment to a safe and respectful transit experience."

In August, the agency issued its Code of Conduct, Rules of the Ride, which outlines clear expectations for behavior while on buses, trains and in stations. The Code of Conduct is organized into three categories of behavior:

Courteous conduct: Everyday respectful actions that contribute to a safe and comfortable environment for everyone, including keeping seats accessible, speaking at a low volume, using headphones when listening to audio content and being mindful of others.

Everyday respectful actions that contribute to a safe and comfortable environment for everyone, including keeping seats accessible, speaking at a low volume, using headphones when listening to audio content and being mindful of others. Prohibited conduct: Actions not permitted on MTA property or vehicles, including smoking, vandalism, carrying concealed weapons illegally and disruptive behavior.

Actions not permitted on MTA property or vehicles, including smoking, vandalism, carrying concealed weapons illegally and disruptive behavior. Bannable conduct: Unlawful acts that will result in a ban, including any type of assault—physical or verbal—threats, sexual harassment or fighting against an MTA employee, another passenger or anyone else on MTA property.

MDOT MTA notes if a rider is banned, they will receive formal notice of suspension or banning, as well as the process to appeal.

RTC of Southern Nevada implements new legislation to protect riders

The RTC of Southern Nevada is implementing new legislation on its system to keep riders safe. The new legislation, Senate Bill 290 (SB290), provides agency contracted security officers with the authority to remove individuals from transit vehicles if they engage in disruptive or unlawful behavior.

"The safety of the traveling public and our operators has always been a top priority," said RTC of Southern Nevada CEO MJ Maynard-Carey. "While violent incidents on our system are down, even one is one too many. With this new authority, security officers can address disruptive behavior before it escalates. This is a significant step forward, and we thank [Nevada] Gov. Joe Lombardo and our legislators for supporting SB290."

RTC of Southern Nevada is also relaunching its Everyday Safer campaign, which showcases ongoing initiatives to protect riders, operators and employees. The campaign features bus and transit stop signage, as well as digital advertising.

The agency has recently made a lot of safety enhancements throughout its system, including:

25% increase in contracted, armed security officers

High-visibility uniforms for greater deterrence

Real-time incident reporting via cellular technology and GPS tracking

Body cameras for all officers

Small patrol quadrants for more localized coverage

Bus dashcams and upgraded system-wide cameras

Driver enclosures to protect operators

In 2024, the agency launched a GPS-based NanoPanic button that allows operators to call for immediate assistance from security, even while off the bus. During that year, the agency also implemented ZeroEyes, an artificial intelligence technology software that detects if someone brandishes a firearm in a threatening manner.

The agency was recently awarded more than $500,000 from the FEMA Transit Security Grant Program to upgrade video surveillance cameras and access control systems at the Bonneville Transit Center, the Bonneville Transit Center Annex building and Sunset Maintenance Facility to ensure that the facilities can continue employing the most current technologies.

"These investments show RTC's commitment to making public transit safer," said Clark County Commissioner and RTC of Southern Nevada Board Member Tick Segerblom. "Through advanced technology and proactive security measures, we are ensuring passengers feel safe and confident riding throughout the valley."