Next stop, Bedford.

It’s three words many people in Bedford County have longed to hear for years when envisioning a passenger rail stop in the town of Bedford, the county’s seat. The effort underway to make that goal a reality was highlighted and explained during a meeting Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the Bedford Public Library.

For the past 12 years, local leaders have worked to bring Amtrak passenger rail service to Bedford, and multiple studies have determined a station is feasible. A rail stop project is targeted on Macon Street, a spot about a mile away from Centertown Bedford, that could attract thousands of new riders per year.

The Bedford passenger rail project aims to return passenger rail service to the town after a 50-plus-year absence. Located on a Norfolk Southern route between Roanoke and Lynchburg, the project aims to improve regional connectivity, boost tourism and support economic growth.

The town government secured $1.8 million in federal funds/local matching money to complete environmental studies and preliminary engineering in collaboration with regional partners, according to information presented at the meeting.

The new stop on Macon Street is expected to feature high-level boarding, a drop-off area and parking.

Susan Anderson, a consultant with AECOM, said the new passenger stop could have two trains per day, a level boarding platform, new siding for train passage, parking and improvements to Macon Street for people going in and out of the station.

Anderson said a lot of questions she and team members have fielded from residents lately center around another study being called for and why the project isn’t yet under construction.

The Bedford Passenger Rail Project received federal funds through the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) program and therefore is completing a National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) study.

“This is a process,” Anderson said. “It is not anything that happens overnight.”

The NEPA study will consider all facets of the environment, including noise and vibration; air quality; traffic; historical resources; community facilities such as churches, parks and schools; and waterways, wetlands and floodplains.

The proposed station will feature a fully accessible, 1,000-foot-long level-boarding platform alongside a new platform and a third track, at the south end of the existing Norfolk Southern mainline, according to Anderson’s presentation. The passenger drop-off loop and parking area is expected to have 15 parking spaces initially and a two-lane drive designed to support an intercity bus.

The initial construction will include a platform with canopies covering half the area, with space reserved for a future station building.

The project team has developed an initial layout of the site based on publicly available site data. This includes rough grading of the sloped site to make the station accessible and provide sufficient circulation for all traffic needing to access the station.

The team has coordinated with the town and the Virginia Department of Transportation to determine the proper layout to support any future expansion of Macon Street, Anderson said.

Next steps include continuing technical analysis, wetland delineations, an architectural survey report, geotechnical investigations, a site survey, considering more public and stakeholder input, preparing NEPA documentation and submitting it to the Federal Railroad Administration for review and continuing preliminary engineering.

“This is a very critical step,” Anderson said of the current project development stage. “We’re not quite to the final design and construction/operation. This will help us get there.”

Stakeholders include Amtrak, Norfolk Southern Railroad, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation and the newly formed Virginia Passenger Rail Authority. Team leaders have recently interacted with residents at the Bedford Farmers Market and CenterFest, Bedford’s annual street festival that draws thousands to Centertown’s streets each September.

Next year, the team plans to complete the environmental study and submit 30% of the design plans.

“Right now, our focus has been collecting information and making sure that we know everything that’s out there that could raise some flags,” Anderson said.

The project team is working with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources to address historic sites in the vicinity, Anderson said.

Becky Grabski, a town resident, said she bought her house in 2019 because of the project. She said she has been extremely disappointed and frustrated that it hasn’t happened yet.

“The idea of having a station here is very pertinent to my life,” Grabski said.

She used to live in Washington, D.C., and has family and friends there, and she often goes to New York City. Being able to walk a short distance to the station, hop on a train and get to those places is why she moved to the town, she said.

Grabski said she thought the proposed location does not bother her, though for a long time she was thinking it would be located downtown to feed passengers directly into the business district.

“Here, they are going to have to walk and find their way, so it’s not quite as convenient, but I think it’s great,” Grabski said. “It’s better than further out.”

As part of the Transforming Rail in Virginia initiative, the Commonwealth of Virginia and Norfolk Southern are evaluating improvements needed to support future passenger rail service in the Bedford- Franklin County region.

Town Manager Bart Warner said the town wants to make sure the project fits within the business model.

“We acknowledge that it will be a transformative thing and will be a change and that there will be differing opinions about that,” Warner said. “The main thing is we want to make sure we meet the metrics … we are obviously very excited about it, very intrigued and support it.”

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