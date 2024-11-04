Virginia Passenger Rail Authority, Virginia Railway Express complete Quantico train station improvement project

The completion of a $27.5 million improvement project at the Quantico train station was celebrated by the Virginia Railway Express (VRE) and the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 1. The project is designed to improve safety, service and rail capacity on VPRA’s Amtrak Virginia state-supported service and VRE’s Fredericksburg Line.

“This transformative project – which brings a renewed sense of vibrancy to the Quantico station and town surrounding it – is the result of strong partnerships with other railroads, local jurisdictions, Marine Corps Base Quantico and federal and state agencies,” said VRE CEO Rich Dalton. “These improvements will enhance the passenger experience, increase operational flexibility and make the station accessible.”

The project included construction of a pedestrian bridge, which replaces an at-grade crossing, center platform and extension of an existing platform. The station, which is also served by Amtrak, now has three boardable platform edges. Rehabilitation of the 1953 station house includes fresh paint, modern furnishings and new display screens.

The Quantico station improvements are part of a larger VPRA project, funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Commonwealth of Virginia and constructed by CSX Transportation (CSXT), that adds 9.2 miles of a third mainline track between control points Arkendale and North Possum Point. The addition of this third track will improve on time performance for Amtrak and VRE trains, as more rail capacity allows for faster passenger trains to pass trains that travel at lower speeds. The $101.4 million Arkendale project is a part of VPRA’s Transforming Rail in Virginia initiative to expand passenger rail service in the commonwealth.

“The Arkendale project represents the first completion of rail capacity projects in the commonwealth and these projects will enable more passenger service, thereby offering Virginians more choices to avoid the all day rush hour on our interstates,” said VPRA Executive Director DJ Stadtler. “This project was funded by both federal and state tax dollars signaling a commitment from both Washington and Richmond to expanding passenger rail service in Northern Virginia.”

VRE’s Quantico station construction partners include CSXT, Archer and Western, Dewberry, HDR, STV and U.S. Facilities, Inc. Its three jurisdictional partners are the Town of Quantico, Prince William County and Marine Corps Base Quantico. VPRA’s partner on the third track project is CSXT.