VPRA purchases Manassas Line from Norfolk Southern Corporation.

The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) has purchased the Manassas Line from Norfolk Southern Corporation, furthering VPRA’s mission to promote, sustain and expand the availability of passenger and commuter rail service in the Commonwealth. Through the new agreement, approved last week by VPRA’s Board of Directors, VPRA also gained access to the railroad’s main line (N-Line) in Christiansburg, Va., a key component to planned service expansion to the New River Valley.

The purchase of the Manassas Line will aid VPRA in expanding Virginia Railway Express (VRE) service with evening and weekend frequencies. Combined with the 2021 agreement with CSX, which provides for greater options on VRE’s Fredericksburg Line, VPRA can now support VRE as it moves from a commuter rail service with limited morning and evening trains during the weekdays to a regional rail service with trains throughout the weekday and into the weekends.

With access to the N-Line, Virginians in the New River Valley will have state-supported Amtrak Virginia service much sooner than previously planned and at a lower cost. By expanding service from Roanoke to Christiansburg on the N-Line, VPRA will use existing infrastructure with a focus on developing a station stop at the Cambria site, which previously served the community from 1904 to 1979.

“This new agreement with Norfolk Southern allows passenger rail to reach Christiansburg years earlier and at a better location,” said Virginia Department of Transportation Secretary Shep Miller. “It also includes the acquisition of the Manassas Line, which will provide tremendous value to the Commonwealth—particularly northern Viriginia—by not only supporting intercity rail, but also enabling VRE to implement night and weekend service to better meet customer demand. The deal achieves all of this while saving nearly $100 million. I commend Norfolk Southern for working closely with the Commonwealth to arrive at this much improved result.”

“Together with Norfolk Southern, we have worked hard to put together an agreement that brings more service to northern Virginia, new service to the New River Valley and makes rail a strong part of Virginia’s future transportation mix,” said DJ Stadtler, executive director of VPRA. “We look forward to furthering our partnership with them to develop passenger rail service that travels where Virginians want to go when they want to go.”

VPRA and Norfolk Southern first began detailed discussions on the agreement back in the winter. As VPRA developed plans to return passenger rail to the New River Valley, the authority said it became clear that service along the N-Line was the most cost effective and timely alternative. In addition, public input also suggested that the N-Line option with service to Cambria was strongly supported by the local community.

The inclusion of the Manassas Line in the agreement provided VPRA with an avenue to help VRE adapt to a change in commuting trends and offer evening and weekend service, which was also strongly supported by passengers. Through the agreement and the one finalized in 2021 with CSX and VPRA, VRE now has the ability to expand service on the Manassas and Fredericksburg Lines to meet the needs of more Virginians.

“This agreement is proof of what’s possible when freight and passenger railroads work together,” said Norfolk Southern Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer Mike McClellan. “We appreciate the partnership from VPRA and look forward to continuing to work together to make this service to Christiansburg a reality as soon as possible.”