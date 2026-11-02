MA: MBTA increases maximum speed for Red Line trains

The MBTA has increased the maximum authorized speed for Red Line trains along one busy stretch of track.

Trains between North Quincy and JFK/UMass are now authorized to travel at 50 mph, the MBTA announced Friday. Red Line trains can now travel up to 50 mph along the entire Braintree Branch in both directions between Braintree and JFK/UMass.

It’s an increase from the previous maximum of 40 mph.

The Red Line was authorized to operate up to 50 mph in the past, according to an MBTA spokesperson, but over the past 15 years that maximum was reduced to 40 mph.

Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement that the increase reflects the results of investments in public transportation.

“We’re seeing real results from our investments in the T,” Healey said. “We’re going to keep building on this progress and delivering the faster, safer and more reliable service that riders deserve.”

©2026 Advance Local Media LLC.

Visit masslive.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.