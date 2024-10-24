MBTA removes 20 speed restrictions on Orange Line.

As a result of unencumbered access to track areas, crews accomplished important work to lift 20 speed restrictions. As the result of the year-long Track Improvement Program, MBTA says only one percent of its entire transit system remains speed restricted.

“We are committed to giving the public what they expect and deserve: safe, reliable and improved service. This Orange Line diversion allowed us to perform long-deferred infrastructure work, eliminating all the speed restrictions to provide a smoother ride with shorter travel time, giving people precious time back in their lives,” said MBTA CEO and General Manager Phillip Eng. “As we rebuild the MBTA, I hope to restore public trust and confidence, making the MBTA the preferred choice of travel. Soon, the Orange Line will be completely free of slow zones. With only one percent of our system remaining with restrictions, we are on our way to fulfilling our promise to the public we serve, eliminating all the speed restrictions systemwide under this Track Improvement Program.”

“General Manager Phillip Eng, his leadership team and the MBTA workforce are delivering results for customers, eliminating 20 slow zones during the Orange Line surge and continuing to complete foundational capital projects system-wide,” said Massachusetts Department of Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “Under the general manager’s leadership and with the support of the Healey-Driscoll Administration, the MBTA is restoring reliable service and creating an equitable system.”