MBTA removes six safety speed restrictions on Red Line

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) completed critical track work on the Red Line while service was suspended between JFK/UMass and Kendall/MIT from Aug. 19 to Aug. 26. As a result of unencumbered access to track areas, crews accomplished important work to lift six speed restrictions. Five speed restrictions were planned to be removed, with a sixth slow zone identified during the service suspension that was also lifted.
“The infrastructure work accomplished on the Red Line between Kendall/MIT and JFK/UMass stations is another major step towards improving the reliability of the system and travel times for our riders,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “We know service suspensions are challenging for the public but the amount of work that needed to be done required this level of access to ensure that we safely and properly performed the necessary work in the most productive manner. This short-term closure now allows us to safely deliver more reliable, more frequent train service longer term, giving people back time in their day.”
This service change was in place to support critical track and crosstie replacement work as part of the Track Improvement Program work. Workers also maximized the outage by performing signal upgrades, security enhancements, station amenity upgrades and more.
With unencumbered access to Red Line stations, crews accomplished the following work:
- Replaced more than 9,750 feet of rail
- Replaced more than 1,720 feet of restraining rail
- Accomplished 260 feet of full depth track reconstruction, including the replacement of rail, crossties and ballast
- Replaced more than 470 crossties
- Resurfaced and tamped 9,200 feet of track
- Replaced 190 third-rail insulators along the Red Line
- Installed more than 8,100 feet of cable hangers along the northbound and southbound Red Line tunnels between Broadway and Downtown Crossing
- Removed and reinstalled 24 WEZE bonds
- Removed and reinstalled approximately 2,000 feet of signal cable
A variety of other work also took place along the Red Line to further enhance the rider experience, including:
- Repairs to drainage grates, stairways and columns at Broadway
- Inspections and repairs to station stairways
- Cleaning and replacement of signage and maps throughout the suspension area
- Clearing drainage areas at Downtown Crossing
- Inspections of pump rooms and the installation of pump improvements between Downtown Crossing and South Station
- Ceiling and tile repairs
- Inspections of nearly 300 overhead areas on stairs, escalators and the Red Line level of Park Street
- Security camera upgrades throughout the suspension area
- Ceiling repairs and fireproofing work at Downtown Crossing, which MBTA notes would have been exceptionally challenging to accomplish during overnight hours when service does not run
- Performing an assessment of locations and conditions of doors adjacent to the right of way
- Power and signal modernization work
- In-station painting, cleaning and power washing throughout the suspension area
The full list of removed safety-related speed restrictions can be found on MBTA’s website.