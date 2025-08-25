MBTA’s Orange Line trains reach 55 mph

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s (MBTA) Orange Line trains are now able to reach 55 mph on select portions of the line. According to the agency, the previous maximum speed was 40 mph. The new increased speeds impact stations between Oak Grove and Assembly Station, as that segment was originally designed for 55 mph, but the MBTA notes that as track infrastructure declined, speeds were lowered for safety reasons.

"General Manager [Phillip] Eng and his team are continuing to deliver for MBTA riders,” said Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey. “This milestone is a result of our investments in the MBTA's efforts to hire more workers and fix the tracks. Now, they've not only removed slow zones—they're increasing speeds. This means faster, smoother commutes for riders and allows them to spend more time with family and friends, cooking a meal, taking the dog for a walk or catching a ball game."

Massachusetts Department of Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt added, “We are in a moment where long-awaited investments in public transportation are becoming real for the people we serve. From fare-free service on our regional transit authorities, to grants supporting micro-mobility, to expanded MBTA service this fall and more reliable trips on the Orange Line, we are delivering on our promise. It has taken hundreds of millions of dollars and an aggressive, strategic approach to infrastructure to get here. We are reaching new heights by introducing new vehicles, replacing track, modernizing signals and investing in the people who make our system run.”

MBTA notes that as part of the Track Improvement Program that lasted from 2023 to 2024, the agency removed more than 220 speed restrictions and replaced 250,000 feet of rail across the system, saving riders 2.4 million minutes every weekday and generating nearly $1 million in economic benefit every day. Regular maintenance has been ongoing to continuously improve the safety, reliability and efficiency of the MBTA’s rail network.

“Under the leadership of Gov. Healey and Lt. Governor [Kim] Driscoll, we have focused on rebuilding our transportation network, improving quality of life for all,” Eng said. “In 2024, we eliminated speed restrictions and restored maximum allowable speed for the entire Orange Line and now are ready to further shorten trip times giving our riders back even more precious time. I’m proud of the MBTA leadership team and our invaluable workforce for their commitment to continuously improve our system for our riders, and I’d be remiss if I didn’t thank the public for their patience during diversions that allow for service improvements such as this. We’ve only just begun.”