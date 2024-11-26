MBTA now slow zone-free for first time in 20 years

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) has completed critical track work on the Red Line, freeing the service line of all slow zones for the first time in at least 20 years.

Service was suspended between Harvard and Broadway the evening of Nov. 17 through Nov. 23 and between Harvard and JFK/UMass on Nov. 24, to allow maintenance crews to get the job done efficiently as part of the Track Improvement Program. Workers also maximized the outage by performing signal upgrades, security enhancements, station amenity upgrades and more.

“I’m proud of the tremendous amount of work we’re accomplishing. The track in these areas of the Red Line is very challenging for crews to be able to access, but our workforce was given the unencumbered time on the track that they needed to finally do the work to completely remove these slow zones,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “There’s more work to do on the Green Line next month to make the entire subway system slow zone-free, but we’re now well-positioned to efficiently maintain our system for years to come with the goal of providing the safe, reliable service our riders can be proud of.”

With unencumbered access to Red Line stations, crews accomplished the following work:

Replaced 2,230 feet of rail

Performed approximately 970 feet of full depth track replacement

Replaced 177 ties and 3,350 plates

Resurfaced and tamped 13,800 feet of track

As a result of this critical work, the following safety-related speed restrictions are no longer in place:

Southbound between Central and Kendall/MIT (000017)

Southbound between Central and Kendall/MIT (000015)

A variety of other work also took place along the Red Line to further enhance the rider experience, including: