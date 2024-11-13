  • Subscribe
    1. Rail
    2. Maintenance

    MBTA lifts four speed restrictions on Red Line

    Nov. 13, 2024
    There are now only four speed restrictions currently present along the entire MBTA subway system.
    MBTA
    Crews performed track replacement work along the Red Line.
    The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) has completed critical track work along the Red Line, lifting five speed restrictions. MBTA notes that due to the critical track work, there are now only four speed restrictions currently present along the entire subway system.   

    MBTA
    Crews worked in critical track areas during this Red Line service suspension.
    With unencumbered access to Red Line stations, crews accomplished the following work:  

    • Replaced nearly 9,500 feet of rail.   
    • Resurfaced and tamped approximately 7,920 feet of track.   
    • Replaced approximately 26 crossties and 143 switch timbers.  
    • Replaced nearly 260 plates.   
    • Completed special trackwork repairs. 
    MBTA
    Crews performed critical work along Red Line track areas.
    A variety of other work also took place along the Red Line to further enhance the rider experience, including: 

    • Repairs to the Braintree platform-area stairway and overhead walkway area at JFK/UMass, including shoring, demolition, drainage, steel and concrete work and painting.  
    • Overhead station inspections throughout the shutdown area.  
    • Security enhancements.  
    • Stairway inspections.  
    • Replacement of a broken glass section near the escalator at Ashmont.  
    • The completion of door surveys and inspections at stations along the Ashmont Branch.  
    • Various track work at complicated crossover areas, including gauging, welding, insulator replacement and removal of scrap rail.  
    • Power and signal work, including cable replacement, removing and replacing approximately 15 WeeZee bonds, replacing third rail heaters along approximately 1,500 feet of rail, upgrading 15 welded bonds, replacing 10 track circuits and more.  
    • The installation of new signage throughout the shutdown area.  
    • Cleaning of drain areas where needed.  
    • Patching of concrete pillars on the outbound side of Andrew, as well as granite panel installation within the busway.  
    • Painting and station power washing work. 
    MBTA
    Work during this service suspension included Red Line track tamping.
    The full list of speed restrictions lifted can be found on MBTA’s website. 

    Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority
