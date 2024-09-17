MBTA works to improve Red Line services with plans for new construction vehicle entrance

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) is rolling out plans to build a new construction vehicle entrance in North Cambridge, Mass., for work vehicles to access the existing Red Line tunnel.

“As we rebuild our infrastructure, we are committed to ensuring that we perform timely and necessary maintenance and repairs to keep the system safe and reliable for our riders and our workforce. Improved access for construction vehicles is vital to continuing to maintain our system both cost effectively while mitigating impacts to our riders. This new access point supports repairs and maintenance of the west side of the Red Line. Today, the nearest place to do that is an access area near Charles/MGH,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “An additional access point in North Cambridge gives our operations team the ability to better serve the public, including the ability to reduce costs associated with alternative service such as shuttle buses through shorter service suspensions, both duration and distance. I’m proud of the MBTA’s project team as we rebuild a system that will provide longer term benefits for future generations of T riders and T employees.”

Construction vehicles that access the MBTA’s tunnels are modified work trucks equipped with a hydraulic set of train wheels in addition to its existing rubber tires, allowing the vehicles to operate on both railways and surface streets.

The new access point in North Cambridge will help to reduce the number of affected stations during critical maintenance projects. Currently, the nearest entrance/exit point for construction vehicles to access the Red Line is near Charles/MGH, more than six miles away from the terminus at Alewife. If a maintenance project today takes place at the west end of the Red Line tunnel in Cambridge, Red Line service could potentially be suspended between Alewife and Charles/MGH because Charles/MGH is the only area for construction vehicles to enter and exit.

With an additional new entrance/exit for construction vehicles, riders are provided with shorter and less frequent Red Line service outages. A new access point is also expected to significantly reduce costs associated with shuttle bus suspensions as service outage locations will be reduced. The Red Line Hi-Rail Tunnel project is also expected to improve worker safety and reduce total diesel gas emissions due to shorter in-tunnel travel distances for construction vehicles.

The MBTA design team is finalizing the 75 percent design. Construction is anticipated to begin in 2026 with project completion targeted in 2028.

The selected work area is designated as a Public Involvement Plan (PIP) site under the Mass Contingency Plan (MCP) due to existing contaminated soils. As a result of those findings, the project team will publish information on its findings and establish regular opportunities for public comment and involvement in accordance with the Activity and Use Limitation (AUL) and Public Involvement Plan recorded with the property and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MADEP) regulations.

The MBTA project team will host a public meeting on Sept. 30, 2024, for members of the community to learn more and review plans of the proposed project.