TX: DART Silver Line trains start test runs throughout Dallas-Fort Worth

Beginning this month, residents across North Texas will begin seeing Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s new Silver Line trains.

The Silver Line is a 26-mile commuter rail that traverses seven North Texas cities — Grapevine, Coppell, Dallas, Carrollton, Addison, Richardson, Plano — between DFW Airport and Shiloh Road in Plano.

The agency is advancing segmented testing within the line’s 26-mile rail corridor, following the installation of 53 miles of new track along the route.

Though DART began testing select sections between Plano and Richardson in fall 2024, and from DFW to Carrollton earlier this year, April will mark the first time testing will include the entire rail corridor.

Simulated test runs are expected to begin the week of April 27, between Downtown Carrollton Station and the University of Texas at Dallas Station in Richardson.

Test runs will take place weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with activity gradually increasing as preparations continue for the start of service later this year. No passengers will be allowed to board as trains make stops at Downtown Carrollton, Addison, Knoll Trail and UTD stations.

Trains will sound horns during testing at rail crossings, though the Silver Line will operate under a quiet zone ordinance along most of its 26-mile route once it opens.

The Silver Line is over 90% complete, with major construction expected to wrap up by the end of June. DART will begin running trains along the full route from Shiloh Road Station in Plano to DFW Airport Terminal B later this summer.

