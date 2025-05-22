WMATA to begin automatic train operations on Green, Yellow lines

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) will begin automatic train operation (ATO) on its Green and Yellow lines starting May 23. The ATO launches after rigorous internal training and testing and concurrence from the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission.

ATO controls the train’s acceleration, deceleration and speed. Trains get signal and speed commands from equipment located between the tracks for a smoother ride, enhanced safety and improved on-time performance.

Train operators will continue to work in the cab and will still be responsible for the safety of the customers. With ATO taking over some tasks, operators can better observe safety concerns and the environment around the train, monitor track conditions and close the doors when passengers are safely onboard.

WMATA notes ATO is not used during inclement weather, single tracking and when workers are on the tracks.

WMATA says ATO improves the experience for customers and train operators alike. WMATA began operations on the Red Line last December, reducing end-to-end Red Line trips by eight minutes. Since implementation, WMATA says there have been no safety issues or red signal violations for trains operating in ATO.