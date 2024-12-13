WMATA to begin first phase of automatic train operation on Red Line trains

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) will begin the first phase of automatic mode on Red Line trains on Dec. 15. According to the agency, its trains haven’t had automatic train operation (ATO) in 15 years.

ATO controls the trains’ acceleration, deceleration and speed while being regulated by safety critical equipment. Trains will get signal and speed commands from equipment located between the tracks for a smoother ride, enhanced safety and improved on-time performance. WMATA will operate in a semi-automated mode with a train operator always inside of the operator’s cab.

“This is a historic day for [WMATA] operations,” said WMATA General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke. “Our team’s commitment to returning to ATO implementation has been nothing short of amazing. With the board of director’s support and expert advice from our peers, we were able to work closely with the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (WMSC) to receive concurrence for this final step in the process.”

The agency notes ATO will improve the experience for customers and train operators alike, allowing for coordinated arrivals at transfer stations and improved efficiency for customers transferring lines. Operators will remain responsible for the safety of the customers aboard their trains.

WMATA says ATO is semi-automated and assists train operators with their duties, which will allow train operators to observe safety concerns and the environment around the train, including monitoring track conditions, train status and door operations.

"Automatic train operations represent significant advancements in safety and efficiency for [WMATA] customers and employees,” said WMATA’s Principal Director and Chair of the Board’s Safety and Operations Committee Don Drummer. “ATO also offers numerous advantages that contribute to an improved trip experience, increased reliability, cost savings and more environmentally friendly train operations.”

During the past decade, WMATA has successfully included additional layers of protection to improve safety for customers and train operators when trains run in ATO mode, including:

Implementation of preventative maintenance cycles that align with manufacturer recommendations.

Adjustment of track marker coils to track train location more precisely.

Implementation of train detection tools, which pair with control center software solution to allow traffic controllers to act on potential safety risks.

Replacement of older generation track circuits with a new, more reliable model.

WMATA says it has been preparing those whose roles include operating, controlling and maintaining ATO for several months. The training was designed by the agency in coordination with its Safety and Readiness department and reviewed by the WMSC. Training includes classroom and simulator exercises, including the use of procedures that match real-life operations.

The ATO rollout will extend to other lines in 2025.