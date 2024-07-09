WMATA operating auto doors on all Metrorail lines

The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission is allowing the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's (WMATA) Metrorail to fully operate in auto door mode.

Auto door mode will allow for faster entries and exits, with doors opening within three to five seconds after the train stops on the station platform. The time saved per stop is up to 10 seconds. Metrorail previously launched auto doors on the Red Line in December 2023.

“Auto doors on the Red Line has been very successful, with more than 1.3 million safe door openings since launching last year,” said WMATA General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Randy Clarke. “With auto doors, we’ve achieved better schedule consistency and now we’re excited to bring this safety and convenience improvement to all our customers.”

While train doors will open automatically upon arrival, operators will still close train doors manually for departure, allowing safe and ample time for customers to enter and exit. Auto doors are controlled by technology already onboard trains that ensures trains are safely stopped at the platform before the doors open. Before departing, operators will close the doors manually after checking outside the driver’s side cab window to ensure all customers have cleared the platform.

WMATA says upgrading and restoring the technology for auto doors will enable the Metrorail to safely automate 20,000 daily door openings systemwide.