Government of Ontario issues RFP for Hamilton LRT project

The government of Ontario has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for the first package of civil and utility work for the Hamilton light rail transit (LRT) project.

“Today, we’re one step closer to getting shovels in the ground on this critical transit project that will connect thousands of residents in Hamilton to good jobs and housing,” said Ontario’s Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria. “Under Premier Ford’s leadership, our government is delivering the largest transit expansion in North America to tackle gridlock, keep workers and families moving and create good-paying jobs.”

Following a request for qualifications (RFQ) issued by Metrolinx in November 2024, the government of Ontario notes four teams have been invited to submit proposals for civil work, including utility relocations, roads, structures, grade separations, bridges, sidewalks and traffic control signals along the 14-kilometer (8.7-mile) route.

Once complete, the Hamilton LRT will connect 50,000 daily commuters to an expanded Hamilton Street Railway and GO network, offering service to 17 stops, including McMaster University, City Hall, Hamilton Stadium, Eastgate Square, downtown Hamilton and other popular locations.

"Hamilton is in an exciting period of transformation and growth, and the LRT is a major step toward delivering the modern, reliable transit system our city deserves," said Hamilton, Ontario, Mayor Andrea Horwath. "Paired with our reimagined bus network, it will better connect people—whether they're heading to work, school, a show downtown or small businesses from East to West. I'm grateful to our provincial and federal partners for their continued support of this transformational investment."

The government of Ontario and the government of Canada are investing up to C$3.4 billion (US$2.5 billion) in transit infrastructure to support the development and construction of the Hamilton LRT.

"This is another major milestone on an important transit project that already has shovels in the ground. Progress is being made on advanced early works projects, with five of those projects now completed and four more underway. This work includes water main, hydro and telecommunications upgrades along the alignment. We’re excited to continue working collaboratively with the federal and provincial governments, as well as the city of Hamilton to deliver this important transit project to the people of Hamilton," said Metrolinx Interim President and CEO Michael Lindsay.