Metrolinx issues RFQ for Hamilton light rail transit project

Metrolinx has released a request for qualifications (RFQ) for a civil and utilities contract for its Hamilton light rail transit (LRT) project. The RFQ is the first step in the procurement process to select a team to deliver the first package of work for the project.

The Hamilton LRT is a planned light-rail line in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, to operate along Main Street, King Street and Queenston Road. The project is being procured in multiple packages and stages of work – with this first RFQ for civil works including utilities, roads and structures.

Metrolinx will evaluate various submissions to shortlist teams with the relevant experience and financial capacity to deliver a project of this type, size and complexity. Following the RFQ, those shortlisted teams would submit proposals in response to a Request for Proposals (RFP). The proposals will outline how they would deliver the first package of work. Once all proposals have been thoroughly evaluated, an alliance partner will be selected to proceed into the Alliance Development Phase (ADA) where detailed designs, schedule and costs will be prepared. The alliance model is a form of contract where project delivery risks are shared by the owner and non-owner and allow all parties to reach the best solutions for the project.

The future Parkdale Avenue stop is an at-grade open air stop on the future Hamilton LRT. The stop will be steps away from Parkdale Park, Pat Quinn Arena and facilitate connection to HSR buses.

The future King Street East underpass will allow the light-rail vehicles to travel under the existing CPKC rail line. Separating the two lines will ensure reliable, continuous movement along the LRT route and a smooth convenient journey for customers.