Maryland Governor announces transit-centered development at Bowie State University

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced plans on Aug. 8 for a transit-centered development at the Bowie State Maryland Area Rail Commuter (MARC) Station that would expand affordable housing, improve connectivity and boost transit access in the area.

“This project represents Maryland’s continued commitment to sustainable growth, economic opportunity and housing near transit,” Gov. Moore said. “By partnering with Prince George’s County and Bowie State University, we are building a foundation for a connected, inclusive and thriving community that serves current and future generations.”

Located immediately west of the Bowie State MARC Station train tracks, the agency says the 4.6-acre state-owned site represents an opportunity to create a vibrant, mixed-use community centered on public transit, as well as the growing Bowie State University campus. Redevelopment of both state-owned and private land at the Bowie State MARC Station has the potential to support up to 670 construction jobs, yield more than 400 housing units, and generate $108 million in state and local tax revenue.

“Transforming the Bowie State University MARC Station into a bustling hub where people can live, work and learn starts with the search for the right development partner,” said Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) Acting Secretary Samantha Biddle. “The development partner will work hand-in-hand with the department and our partners to support realization of the transit-oriented development (TOD) vision shared by the community, Prince George’s County and Bowie State University.”

The selected development team will deliver an initial project focused on affordable housing on state-owned land and lead a comprehensive master planning process for the broader state-owned station area. The master planning process—supported by $1.5 million from the Transportation Trust Fund—will include evaluating and delivering long-term development opportunities; identifying funding and implementation strategies; and advancing key transit infrastructure improvements. Key infrastructure elements will include an extended MARC platform, a new pedestrian bridge connecting the site to the Bowie State University campus and improved bike and pedestrian circulation throughout the area.

The Bowie State MARC Station Joint Development project marks the next step in the 2024 MARC Penn Line TOD Strategy and is a priority initiative under the MDOT's Transit-Oriented Development Program, adding up to 42,000 annual MARC trips at full build-out.

The agency says transit-oriented development is a top priority for the state, as Maryland seeks to build more connected, walkable communities that reduce congestion, promote equity, strengthen regional economies and increase the state’s housing supply. This year, MDOT launched the Transit-Oriented Development Capital Grant and Revolving Loan Fund. In its first round, the program awarded $1.25 million to support mixed-use development projects at Reisterstown, Odenton and North Bethesda. A new round of funding is expected to be announced in October.

The Bowie State MARC Station is located on the MARC Penn Line, one of the busiest commuter rail lines in the region and is adjacent to the Bowie State University campus — Maryland’s oldest Historically Black College and University. The agency says the site’s location and institutional partnerships position it as a key opportunity to advance equitable TOD in Prince George’s County and the region.