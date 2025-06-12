Maryland DOT awards $1.25 million in grants supporting transit-oriented development

The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) has awarded $1.25 million in grants as part of the first phase of the department’s Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) Capital Grant and Revolving Loan Fund. The grant program was launched in February 2025 to help advance development projects near transit stations that will spur economic activity and increase connectivity.

Grant awards for this first round of funding support the implementation of dense, mixed-use development projects at Reisterstown Plaza Metro Station in Baltimore City, Odenton MARC Station in Anne Arundel County and the North Bethesda Metro Station in Montgomery County. The program, also known as the TOD Fund, is the department’s latest tool to speed up state and local efforts to create communities around transit, grow transit ridership and expand housing opportunities.

"These grants will help jumpstart the progress of building unique, dense communities around transit stations that will further connect Marylanders to opportunities," said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld. "Thank you to [Maryland] Gov. [Wes] Moore, [State] Sen. Malcolm Augustine (D-47), [State] Delegate Jazz Lewis (D-24) and all our partners in the General Assembly for the creation of the TOD Fund. Our collective vision and investment to increase development near transit stations will create dividends of economic prosperity in Maryland for decades to come."

The TOD Fund was established by the Equitable Inclusive TOD Enhancement Act that was signed into law by Gov. Moore in 2023. The funding program includes a total of $5 million to support the construction and design of TODs across the state and help advance the state’s transit, economic development, climate and housing goals.

Funding for the grant program was included in the MDOT’s Consolidated Transportation Plan (CTP) fiscal year 2026 budget, with the support of Gov. Moore and the Maryland General Assembly. The program supports local jurisdictions and their development partners seeking to build equitable and inclusive development at sites that the state has designated for TOD.

This year’s awardees are:

Anne Arundel County ($750,000) : For pre-construction of a new parking garage at the Odenton MARC Station. This new commuter garage is necessary to catalyze the mixed-use development at the train station by freeing up existing parking for development opportunities. Odenton Station is an integral part of the Penn Line TOD Strategy Plan, an effort to catalyze growth and further private investment along MARC’s busiest commuter rail line. The department says it is in the process of selecting a development partner for the site.

: For pre-construction of a new parking garage at the Odenton MARC Station. This new commuter garage is necessary to catalyze the mixed-use development at the train station by freeing up existing parking for development opportunities. Odenton Station is an integral part of the Penn Line TOD Strategy Plan, an effort to catalyze growth and further private investment along MARC’s busiest commuter rail line. The department says it is in the process of selecting a development partner for the site. Montgomery County ($250,000) : For preliminary design and community engagement for Project Connect, which includes a new entrance, public plazas and other infrastructure investments at the North Bethesda Metro Station. These investments will increase transit rider capacity, support pedestrian and bicycle safety and enable development of the planned 1.9-million square feet mixed-use life sciences district atop the Station.

: For preliminary design and community engagement for Project Connect, which includes a new entrance, public plazas and other infrastructure investments at the North Bethesda Metro Station. These investments will increase transit rider capacity, support pedestrian and bicycle safety and enable development of the planned 1.9-million square feet mixed-use life sciences district atop the Station. Baltimore City ($250,000): For a Wabash Avenue Multimodal Access Plan supporting connectivity to the planned development at Reisterstown Plaza Metro Station. This effort will develop concept plans for the redesign of Wabash Avenue between the West Cold Spring Metro Station and the Reisterstown Plaza Metro Station, and support access to current and future TODs, safe corridor travel for multimodal users and increased access to transit. Reisterstown Plaza Metro Station is the site of a mixed-use joint development project led by MDOT and Wabash Development Partners.

MDOT says it worked closely with the State Highway Administration, Maryland Transit Administration and Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development to evaluate grant applications and select the awardees.

MDOT says it plans to announce a new round of funding later this year. Eligible local jurisdictions can apply for up to $1 million for planning, design or public infrastructure improvements. Nonprofit or private development partners are eligible to apply in partnership with a local jurisdiction for up to $1 million in gap funding for projects within a state-designated TOD.