Maryland DOT to support community enhancement with TOD Capital Grant and Revolving Loan Fund

The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) is working to support and advance development projects near transit stations to spur economic activity and increase connectivity in communities with a new grant for agencies to tap into. The first round of funding of the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) Capital Grant and Revolving Loan Fund includes $5 million to support local jurisdictions seeking to build equitable and inclusive development near transit hubs. The department notes this is the latest tool in the state’s efforts to create vibrant communities around transit, grow transit ridership and expand housing opportunities.

“With every grant awarded through this program, we will be fueling economic growth and building stronger communities across Maryland,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld. “By investing in transit-oriented development, we can ensure more Marylanders benefit from new opportunities, reduce congestion, grow our housing stock and build a greener, more sustainable Maryland.”

The TOD Fund was established by the Equitable Inclusive TOD Enhancement Act signed into law by Maryland Gov. Wes Moore in 2023. Through the TOD Fund, MDOT is also working to support projects that would work to develop the more dense, mixed-use and mixed-income parts of the community. Eligible projects must have a direct connection or benefit to a site the state has designated for transit-oriented development.

Local jurisdictions can apply for up to $1 million for planning, design or public infrastructure improvements. Nonprofit or private development partners are eligible to apply in partnership with a local jurisdiction for up to $1 million in gap funding for projects within a state-designated transit-oriented development. The department will host two webinars for interested applicants on Feb. 14 and March 4. Applications are due by April 8.