MDOT, Maryland Economic Development Corporation work to develop TOD areas along MARC Penn Line through new strategy

The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) has launched a new strategy in partnership with the Maryland Economic Development Corporation (MEDCO) to spur development along the MARC Penn Line. These plans focus on laying out a vision for denser, mixed-use communities around transit hubs between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore. The plan provides a blueprint for unlocking economic opportunities at six train stops in the corridor with potential to create thousands of new jobs and yield more than $800 million in tax revenue for the state over three decades.

“At the Maryland Department of Transportation, we are committed to connecting all Marylanders to life’s opportunities. This strategic plan will not only help improve transit connectivity but will also lead to the creation of new jobs and more affordable housing options,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld. “The Penn Line is a critical asset to the region. The undeveloped land around its core stations presents a prime opportunity for equitable and inclusive development that will yield numerous economic benefits to the region in decades to come.”

The Penn Line Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) Strategy Plan presents market insight and recommendations for the development of 170 acres of undeveloped state-owned land around Penn Line stations, highlighting opportunities and challenges for public and private investment at Seabrook, Bowie State, Odenton, BWI Airport, Halethorpe and West Baltimore. Longer-term opportunities are also identified at the four stations north of Baltimore Penn Station: Martin Airport, Edgewood, Aberdeen and Perryville.

The development envisioned in the Washington-Baltimore corridor would reinvent underutilized areas in Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties, creating vibrant communities with office, commercial and residential uses adjacent to the transit stops. The investment aims to drive up transit use while adding new jobs and tax revenues along the Penn Line, MARC’s busiest line. Among the projected benefits:

More than $800 million of gross tax revenues over a 30-year period

The creation of more than 4,500 construction jobs and 920 permanent jobs

Up to 546,000 additional annual MARC trips

At least 2,600 new housing units that would help address the state’s housing shortage

$1.7 billion in annual retail sales

“The MARC Penn Line provides a vital connection for those traveling in the Baltimore-Washington region,” said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold. “Cultivating transit-oriented development near Penn Line stations is critical to increasing the use of transit and helping the state to achieve our climate goals.”

The plan will work to reduce traffic congestion and promote sustainable travel options. New development would improve access to transit and other modes of transportation, reducing auto-dependency. It would also adhere to the Maryland Department of Transportation’s Complete Streets policy that requires safe infrastructure for all road users, including bicyclists and pedestrians.

Under the plan, Odenton and Bowie State are identified as initial priority stations for development. MDOT is already working with partners at both locations to facilitate joint development. The MDOT Office of Real Estate and Economic Development plans to release a public development solicitation opportunity at Odenton MARC Station later this fall and is working in coordination with public partners around Bowie State University to catalyze future development and expansion of the university anchored by the MARC station.

In Anne Arundel County, the plan envisions the addition of a mixed-use development at Odenton, with more than 900 new housing units, 1,360 new jobs, $270 million in state and local tax revenue and upwards of 117,000 new annual MARC trips at the station. This work would build on recent development of multifamily and mixed-use construction near Odenton Station, which is home to single family home neighborhoods, retail and Fort Meade.

"Thank you to [Maryland] Gov. [Wes] Moore and the Maryland Department of Transportation for recognizing the importance of transit-oriented development. These opportunities allow us to reduce traffic congestion, advance economic development and create communities where our residents can live, work and play," said Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman. "I look forward to continuing our work together to transform the community around the Odenton MARC Station."

At Bowie State, the vision calls for a partnership with Prince George’s County and Bowie State University for an expansion of the university campus and potential growth on the west side of the train tracks. Additional redevelopment of land primarily owned by MDOT can yield more than 400 housing units and $108 million in state and local tax revenue, while adding up to 42,000 annual MARC trips.

“We are excited about the release of the MARC Station Penn Line TOD study, which underscores the significant development potential surrounding the Bowie State MARC Station,” said Dr. Aminta Breaux, president, Bowie State University. “The station’s close proximity to our campus creates an exceptional opportunity to drive economic growth, enhance transportation options and cultivate a dynamic atmosphere for our students and the broader community. This initiative will attract new residents and support the university’s growth and expansion.”

With the completion of the study, the department is advancing efforts to facilitate joint development around the transit line, explore opportunities for public investments and new transit improvements, which can catalyze private development. The plan was developed with input from the local jurisdictions, the Maryland Transit Administration, the Maryland Aviation Administration and State Highway Administration.

"The strategic plan to spur development along the MARC Penn Line, developed with input from the local jurisdictions, the Maryland Transit Administration, the Maryland Aviation Administration and State Highway Administration, supports the Maryland Economic Development Corporation’s mission to catalyze economic growth and revitalize communities," said Executive Director of MEDCO Tom Sadowski. "As we anticipate the expansion of cross-state commuter train service to Virginia and Delaware, along with the introduction of housing, jobs, retail and recreational opportunities, we envision a vibrant ecosystem that will drive future growth and enhance the communities around transit hubs between Washington and Baltimore."