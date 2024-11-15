Santa Clara VTA Board advances major cost saving concepts for BART Silicon Valley Phase II Extension Project.

The agency notes a key consideration in refining the station designs is to ensure the overall passenger experience, convenience and efficiency is not compromised.

In addition to the $7 billion state, regional and local funds committed to the $12.7 billion BSVII Project, Santa Clara VTA applied for funding through the federal government’s Federal Transit Administration New Starts funding program. On Aug. 1, 2024, the agency learned they would advance to one of the last steps in the funding program to qualify for a federal contribution of $5.1 billon. Santa Clara VTA notes that while this will be the second largest funding commitment ever through the program, at that amount, the project cost estimate still exceeds the available funding at this time.