Santa Clara VTA Board advances major cost saving concepts for BART Silicon Valley Phase II Extension Project
The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority’s (VTA) Board of Directors has advanced major cost saving concepts to help reduce the overall cost of the Santa Clara VTA Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) Silicon Valley Phase II Extension (BSVII) Project. Santa Clara VTA notes the major cost saving concepts support the BSVII Project advancing through the federal funding process.
According to Santa Clara VTA, the cost saving concepts involve five major BSVII Project areas, including:
- Using less concrete and steel in the tunnel interior.
- Concurrent tunneling from the east and west.
- Reconfiguration of the Newhall Yard and Maintenance Facility.
- Conversion of the 28thStreet/Little Portugal Station parking structure to surface parking.
- Refinement of station designs in coordination with stakeholders and the community.
The agency notes a key consideration in refining the station designs is to ensure the overall passenger experience, convenience and efficiency is not compromised.
In addition to the $7 billion state, regional and local funds committed to the $12.7 billion BSVII Project, Santa Clara VTA applied for funding through the federal government’s Federal Transit Administration New Starts funding program. On Aug. 1, 2024, the agency learned they would advance to one of the last steps in the funding program to qualify for a federal contribution of $5.1 billon. Santa Clara VTA notes that while this will be the second largest funding commitment ever through the program, at that amount, the project cost estimate still exceeds the available funding at this time.
At the Sept. 20 Santa Clara VTA Board of Directors workshop, agency staff provided an initial presentation on the various cost saving opportunities under evaluation, along with a preliminary timeline to receiving a full funding grant agreement. The agency says staff will continue providing regular updates through 2025, including progress on the cost-saving efforts.
To date, the BSVII Project has achieved numerous milestones, including breaking ground on early preparatory work at the future Newhall yard and tunnel boring machine (TBM) launching site, design and manufacturing of a customized TBM to bore the five-mile tunnel and developing a Thriving Business Program to support small businesses during construction. Future near-term milestones include advancing overall design from a 60 percent level and securing the federal funding via a full funding grant agreement, outlining the timing and amount of allocations.