Santa Clara VTA launches Microsite dedicated to BART Silicon Valley Phase II Extension Project.

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) has launched a special Microsite dedicated to the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) Silicon Valley Phase II Extension Project. The Microsite is seamlessly integrated within Santa Clara VTA’s website and serves as a gateway to the future of transit in Silicon Valley, Calif., offering the community an immersive and informative experience with the project.

The Microsite features real-time construction updates once major construction commences via an interactive map, as well as detailed insights into the project's benefits and a Thriving Business Program, an initiative focused on supporting local businesses through the major construction phases.

Santa Clara VTA notes the Microsite also emphasizes the agency’s commitment to transparency to the community. Visitors can easily access key project reports and documentation, including environmental impact reports, review financial updates and explore the project's timeline—all in one accessible, user-friendly space with translation and ADA accessibility features.

Why the Phase II Project is important

The six-mile, four-station extension from Berryessa Station to Santa Clara will connect downtown San Jose to the broader Bay Area with clean, efficient rail transit. The project is a critical piece of Silicon Valley’s transportation future, promising reduced traffic, cleaner air and faster commutes for Santa Clara County residents.

The Microsite can be found here.