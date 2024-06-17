Santa Clara VTA breaks ground on BART Silicon Valley Phase II Extension Project.

Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) broke ground on the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) Silicon Valley Phase II Extension Project on June 14.

Santa Clara VTA’s extension of the regional BART system is the largest transportation infrastructure project in the history of Santa Clara County, Calif. The project will integrate Santa Clara County with the greater Bay Area BART system, enhancing regional connectivity and providing numerous economic, environmental and social benefits.

“VTA has been unwavering in its commitment to this project. Our goal is to provide efficient, sustainable transit solutions that serve the needs of our growing communities,” said Carolyn Gonot, Santa Clara VTA general Manager and CEO.

“[Santa Clara County] is not stopping, we’re not slowing down, we’re going to continue to be the center of innovation. Projects like this are good for our community, with the 75,000 jobs this project will bring, including good union jobs,” said Cindy Chavez, Santa Clara County supervisor and Santa Clara VTA Board chair.

The groundbreaking ceremony featured the symbolic gold-shovel groundbreaking at the site where the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) will be launched and then begin carving the five-mile tunnel from Santa Clara and through downtown San José. Early construction work at the site will include building a factory to produce massive concrete tunnel liners, constructing the boring machine launch shaft, a grout plant to seal tunnel liners and soil storage bins to hold excavated materials before transport.

To design and deliver the project, Santa Clara VTA has collaborated closely with community groups, stakeholders and local businesses, forming Community Working Groups, Design Review Committees and the Small Business Task Force to ensure the project and elements of station design meet the community’s aspirations and needs. The project promotes inclusive, transit-oriented communities spurring 60 million square feet of development, including affordable housing, and sets the stage for diverse economic opportunities and promotes sustainable development and vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Santa Clara VTA says that by prioritizing equitable access and affordable housing, the project connects 1.7 million transit-dependent riders annually to high-quality transit, reflecting the agency’s commitment to inclusive growth and social equity, making it vital for the communities it serves.

According to the agency, Santa Clara County commuters traveling north will realize an average travel time saving of 30 minutes for a 50-mile commute. Bay Area commuters will gain access to 1 million jobs in Silicon Valley and 2 million people will gain access to 3.5 million Bay Area jobs in Santa Clara County. Getting commuters out of their cars and on to BART is also estimated to reduce annual carbon dioxide emissions by 50 tons and annual greenhouse gas emissions by 19,500 tons per year by 2040.

“As I stand beside former San Jose Mayor Ron Gonzalez, we had a simple but important dream to ring the bay with rail and we are going to realize that dream, 30 years in the making,” said Carl Guardino, California Transportation Commission chair.

“By prioritizing equitable access and affordable housing, the Phase II Project reflects Santa Clara’s commitment to inclusive growth and social equity,” said City of Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gilmore.

Santa Clara VTA plans to begin passenger service on the new rail line in 2037. More information on the project can be viewed here.