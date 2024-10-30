MTA releases RFP for engineering phase of Interborough Express .

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has released a Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit consultant bids to begin the preliminary engineering phase of the Interborough Express (IBX), which is expected to take approximately two years. The RFP represents a major step in the design of the transformative transit project, which will connect communities in Brooklyn and Queens, N.Y., to 17 subway lines, 51 current bus routes, the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) at the East New York Station, as well as significantly reduce travel times within and between the two boroughs.

"More than five million people live in Brooklyn and Queens and many of them want to travel between the two boroughs for jobs, education and all that NYC has to offer,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. “We need an easier way to move between the two boroughs, and that is exactly what the IBX delivers.”

“This RFP is a major step toward making the IBX a reality,” said MTA Construction & Development President Jamie Torres-Springer. “We look forward to continuing the progress we’ve made to date by advancing the IBX project design to build better, faster and cheaper.”

To date, the MTA says it has hosted more than 35 project meetings with elected officials, stakeholders and the public, including three virtual and five in-person open house meetings, including the most recent open house in East New York, Brooklyn, on Sept. 16. The in-person open house meetings have been attended by more than 500 individuals and additional public meetings will be announced in the future, including public hearings associated with environmental review process.

MTA notes that since New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the beginning of the environmental review phase of the IBX project in 2023, early environmental analyses have begun in anticipation of Federal Transit Administration (FTA) approval to formally begin the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) environmental review process. The preliminary engineering will include advancing design and engineering work to reach a 30 percent design, setting the stage for the issuing and award of future construction contracts.

Design progress of the IBX

The agency notes the project underwent further refinement during the past year to ensure that it will provide the best service for passengers for the best value. Within the neighborhood of Middle Village, Queens, the MTA is advancing design of a tunnel solution beneath Metropolitan Avenue rather than on-street operations, making the proposed line less prone to travel delays due to mixed traffic operations. MTA notes the tunnel solution would result in a shorter end-to-end travel time and a project that is more resilient with a dedicated right-of-way for rail operation, allowing the agency to offer faster and more frequent service. Conceptual plans include expansion of the existing tunnel or a new tunnel adjacent to it.

Within the neighborhood of East New York, Brooklyn, the MTA is advancing design of a station location north of Atlantic Avenue within an MTA-controlled site. Locating an IBX station here will facilitate transfers to the A, C, J, Z and L and trains at the Broadway Junction station complex, as well as the LIRR East New York Station on Atlantic Avenue, creating further opportunities to move efficiently between IBX and the existing transit network and enhancing street activity.

The MTA has also reduced the total number of bridges along the project corridor that require reconstruction and identified stations where one center platform can be constructed instead of two platforms.

Funding

Thanks to Gov. Hochul’s leadership, preliminary engineering will be principally funded through New York State’s 2025 budget, which designated funding specifically for IBX. An additional $15 million was awarded to the MTA by the United States Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant, which will fund a corridor assessment in support of preliminary engineering. USDOT has also provided $1 million to fund innovative finance expert services for the project.

MTA notes the preliminary engineering contract will be awarded under the MTA’s 2020-2024 Capital Plan. An additional $2.75 billion for further project development and the start of construction is included in the MTA Board-approved 2025-2029 Capital Plan. The total estimated cost of the IBX project is $5.5 billion.

“The Interborough Express will be a game-changer for Queens — bringing mass transit to communities that have historically lacked it and unlocking economic opportunities for residents on both sides of the Queens-Brooklyn border,” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. “I’m proud to have been supported such a critical project from its inception and today marks a massive step forward in this vital investment in outerborough public transportation. Thank you to Gov. Hochul and the MTA for its steadfast leadership in getting the IBX plan off the ground.”