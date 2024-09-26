MTA approves $68.4 billion 2025-2029 Capital Plan

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Board has approved the proposed 2025-2029 Capital Plan, outlining a $68.4 billion investment in the region’s subways, buses, railroads, bridges and tunnels over the next five years after a 10-0 vote. This plan will work to ensure New Yorkers continue to have access to reliable, accessible and sustainable transit.

The board-approved capital plan will be submitted to the MTA Capital Program Review Board (CPRB) by Oct. 1, who will then review and approve the plan.

The proposed plan includes targeted investments to rebuild, improve and expand the MTA system. The plan will enable the MTA to continue to provide frequent and reliable service by putting the system on a path to state of good repair, including investments in railcars, power and signals. The plan will also improve the customer experience, with investments in accessibility, stations and modern fare gates and take action on climate change, including resilience and sustainability initiatives.

MTA says the 2025-2029 Capital Plan assumes a fully funded 2020-2024 Capital Plan and looks ahead to the next slate of vital improvement projects, informed by the most detailed system-wide evaluation the authority has ever undertaken, the Twenty-Year Needs Assessment.

The MTA will continue to inform and engage New Yorkers on the Capital Plan.