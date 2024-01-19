New York Gov. Hochul’s proposed FY 25 budget features more than $17 billion in transit funding

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul released the state’s proposed Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 budget, totaling $233 billion, which is a 4.5 percent increase from the FY 2024 budget.

“This budget makes it clear that fiscal discipline can co-exist with progressive, people-driven policies,” Gov. Hochul said. “I am committed to fight the right fights on behalf of New Yorkers and to pursue the common good with common sense – by seeking common ground.”

The budget features more than $17 billion in investments in transit, including $8.8 billion in operating support for transit agencies throughout the state. The proposed budget also supports transit priorities the governor outlined in her State of the State address, including advancing key Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) capital projects and combating toll and fare evasion. Additionally, the budget reflects an increase in operational support for non-MTA agencies with both update and downstate agencies seeing a 5.4 percent regional increase in proposed funding.

Investments in transit include: