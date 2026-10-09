MassDOT, CSX reach agreement in first step of making Berkshire Flyer permanent

An agreement has been reached between the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) and CSX to advance rail infrastructure improvements in Pittsfield, Mass., that aims to reduce conflicts between passenger rail and freight trains and support permanent seasonal Berkshire Flyer service.

“People in Western Massachusetts have been clear that they want better rail connections, and we’re delivering,” said Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey. “This agreement puts the Berkshire Flyer on a path toward permanent seasonal service and invests in the infrastructure we need to keep expanding West-East passenger rail service between Boston and Albany. Combined with new federal funding for modern trains, we’re giving people more choices, supporting local businesses and better connecting Western Massachusetts to opportunities across the Northeast.”

The administration also announced that new federal funding awarded to Amtrak for additional modern trainsets will support Compass Rail services, including the Berkshire Flyer and the future Inland Route between Boston, Springfield, Mass. and New Haven, Conn.

“The Berkshire Flyer has already shown what better transportation connections can mean for a region — more visitors, stronger local businesses and another reliable option for residents,” said Massachusetts Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll. “Now we’re taking the next step by making the infrastructure investments needed to sustain this service for the long term while continuing to move our broader passenger rail vision forward for Western Massachusetts.”

Since launching in 2022, the Berkshire Flyer has provided seasonal weekend passenger rail service between New York City and Pittsfield, connecting residents and visitors with the Berkshires’ businesses, cultural attractions and recreation opportunities. The 2026 season expanded service with an additional round trip, including new opportunities for Berkshire County residents to travel to New York City.

Under the new agreement with CSX, MassDOT is set to fund construction of a siding and other track improvements in the Pittsfield area to increase rail capacity and reduce conflicts between passenger and freight operations. MassDOT notes it will also explore the feasibility of a new platform at Pittsfield Station.

MassDOT included $31 million in its fiscal year 2027-2031 Capital Investment Plan to fund this work. Once completed, the improvements are set to provide the infrastructure needed to support permanent seasonal weekend Berkshire Flyer service and lay additional groundwork for expanded passenger rail in Western Massachusetts.

“Gov. Healey and Lt. Gov. Driscoll have made rail a priority and this agreement is what happens when partners come together with a shared vision, said MassDOT Interim Secretary and Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority General Manager Phillip Eng. “The Healey-Driscoll administration is committed to delivering a multimodal transportation system that connects people to jobs, businesses, communities and destinations across the state. By investing in the infrastructure needed to support passenger rail and securing permanent seasonal Berkshire Flyer service, we are giving residents, visitors and the general public more choices while strengthening the Berkshires’ connection to the broader Northeast.”

The agreement comes on the heels of a rail operations modeling study completed in July 2024 that examined passenger and freight operations along the Boston and Albany, N.Y., corridor. That work identified infrastructure improvements in the Pittsfield area that can increase capacity and reduce freight conflicts affecting passenger rail.

“This project demonstrates what strong public-private partnership and targeted infrastructure investment can accomplish,” said CSX Passenger Rail Operations Senior Director Andy Daly. “These improvements will support safe, reliable passenger service while preserving the efficient freight operations that support regional businesses, communities, and economic growth.”

The announcement comes as Amtrak has been awarded approximately $2 billion in federal funding through the Federal Railroad Administration’s National Railroad Partnership Program for additional Siemens Airo trainsets.

The new trains are set to support Amtrak services around the country, including Compass Rail services in Massachusetts. They will be used for the Berkshire Flyer and the planned Inland Route between Boston, Springfield and New Haven, the first phase of West-East Rail. The new Airo trainsets are designed to provide a more modern and accessible passenger experience, with features including more spacious seating, power outlets, 5G Wi-Fi, bike storage, improved accessibility and updated passenger information systems.

“We are experiencing record levels of demand in America for passenger rail, and making Berkshire Flyer a permanent summer service is another example of travelers wanting to take more trains and not have to be stuck driving or in traffic,” said Amtrak Planning and State Partnerships Vice President Nicole Bucich. “Thanks to the Healy-Driscoll Administration, MassDOT, CSX and our customers for their support in ensuring Amtrak is the travel mode of choice for summer Berkshire getaways.”

The administration notes that the Berkshire Flyer improvements and new trainsets are part of its broader Compass Rail vision, including West-East Rail, to expand intercity passenger rail within Massachusetts and strengthen connections with neighboring states.

The administration has made progress advancing that vision, including:

$108 million in federal funding secured in 2023 for infrastructure improvements supporting future Inland Route service between Boston and New Haven through Springfield, the first phase of West-East service between Boston and Albany.

$36.8 million secured in 2024 for the Springfield Area Track Reconfiguration Project to design track, signal and infrastructure improvements at Springfield Union Station.

$3.5 million secured for the Boston-Albany Corridor Service Development Plan, an important step toward expanding passenger rail between Boston, Springfield, Pittsfield and Albany.

Continued state investments in rail infrastructure, including the $31 million Pittsfield Track Capacity Project and planning and design for a future Palmer station.

Existing MassDOT-supported Compass Rail services operated by Amtrak include the Vermonter, Valley Flyer, Hartford Line and Berkshire Flyer. Future Compass Rail service includes the Inland Route between Boston and New Haven through Springfield and expanded service along the Boston-Albany Corridor through Pittsfield.

“The Berkshire Flyer is an important asset for the City of Pittsfield that connects our community to New York City through passenger rail service for business needs, recreation opportunities and summer fun,” said Pittsfield Mayor Peter Marchetti. “I am grateful to the Healey-Driscoll administration for their investment to make the Berkshire Flyer a permanent fixture as we continue to look for ways to improve our public transportation systems both within and outside the city.”